Old Hall are the county champs

The under-11 side from the Wellington-based school will now go forward to represent Shropshire in the Midland Finals next month at Cannock Hockey Club.

They faced tough competition in the county showdown, which was held at Lilleshall Sport Centre.

Old Hall battled past a number of teams to make it through to the next stage including Oswestry School, Shrewsbury High Prep School, Newdale, St Lawrences and Wilfred Owen School.

Kat Berns, head of PE and girls games at Old Hall, said she was very proud of the girls who had worked really hard to deliver their best performance on the day.

“They have not been playing together long and this was their first county event this year but they pulled out all the stops to really create some fantastic hockey,” she said.

“It was a great opportunity for them to take part in an event like this and I know they are all very excited about going forward to represent Shropshire in the finals on March 28.”

Berns joined the school last September, from Princethorpe College, with a remit to develop hockey – a sport she is passionate about and still plays to a high level.

The Wellington school was recently given the Platinum Award in the School Games Mark, a Government led award scheme.

The project is facilitated by the Youth Sport Trust to reward schools for their commitment to the development of competition across their school and into the community.

They had previously picked up a hat-trick of gold awards but went one better in 2018 with the platinum award.