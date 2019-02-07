Great Scott sets a league record

Towers found his range against Heathgates as he recorded two 15-dart legs and one 13, which included 10 ton-plus scores in 15 visits to the oche and saw him set a league record three-dart average of 104.80.

Towers’ heroics helped Compasses to a 6-2 success.

It was a tale of two halves as leaders Admiral Duncan A made a comfortable start at home to Rock & Fountain, taking the first three games without dropping a leg.

Scot Dockerty fired two maximums with Terry Nash and Kev Rogers also winning. The Rock bounced back with wins from Jay Adams and Andy Kynaston but he final singles game proved pivotal as Mike Coyne defeated Steph Clarke, who hit two maximums to put Admiral 4-2 up.

Clarke and Kynaston took the first pairs to keep the match alive but Admiral sealed the win in the final game of the night.

There was last leg heartbreak for Admiral Duncan B who themselves fought back from 4-1 away at the Mytton but ultimately fell 5-3 to suffer a first reverse this year.

Second-placed Wheatsheaf were also indebted to a last pairs success to secure victory over Inn On The Green.

It had all started so well for the hosts as they raced into a 2-0 lead through Bob Wynn and Gary Swancott.

The Wheatsheaf responded in ruthless fashion, winning the following four games without conceding a leg as Ash Hilditch, Dave Lewis, aided by a102 finish, Jamie Chaplin and Mike Lewis hit form.

The hosts responded with Paul Helvig and Ryan Page firing respective 103 and 107 out-shots to take the first pairs but Hilditch and Lewis took the final pairs for the Wheatsheaf.

Results: Admiral Duncan A 5 Rock and Fountain 3; Inn on the Green 3 Wheatsheaf 5; Masonic 6 Beeches 2; Dickin Arms 7 Woodman 1; Mytton Arms 5 Admiral Duncan B 3; Crown 5 Brooklands 3; Compasses Dith 6 Heathgates 2.