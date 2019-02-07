Drayton get a boost as it’s no-go for Joe Nicholson

The former Whitchurch player has been targeted by North Premier Division outfit Deeside Ramblers.

But he is staying with the T2 West Midlands One table-toppers, who saw their game against Aldridge & Walsall last weekend postponed.

Joint-skipper Jordan Chevins said: “This would be a considerable step up for him. He has been training with both clubs but a recent job change has seen him spend a lot of time in London through the week, meaning he is unable to train with them as often as would be required.

“It looks like he’s staying put for the remainder of this season but he is a doubt for next season.

“In a bid to climb the leagues, we’re trying to hold on to Joe along with our regular keeper Tom Vaughan.

“Tom is the combined forces GB keeper currently and away on a tour of The Falklands with the RAF for the remainder of this season but is playing below his level for us. We are working hard to keep hold of him and Joe with the hope of a title push in the league above next season.”

Ludlow are leading the race to haul in Drayton after climbing into second spot on the back of a 7-0 demolition of Edgbaston.

It took the home team only five minutes to open the scoring with Sam Pratt working an opening and firing home.

Pratt was on target again moments later to double Ludlow’s advantage.

Ludlow continued to dominate and their pressure soon brought a third goal when Ieuan Hutchinson popped up at the near post to turn the ball home.

The first-half scoring wasn’t finished there with Ludlow confirming their dominance with goal number four.

Captain Gavin Hughes was the man on target, slotting the ball out of the keeper’s reach.

Ludlow carried on attacking after the break with Lawrence Richards putting his name of the scoresheet with goal number five.

There was no let up as the clocked down and they added two more goals in the last 10 minutes through Hutchinson and Richards.

Shrewsbury bounced back from their defeat against Ludlow to pick up a useful point on the road at Stafford.

Despite starting brightly, Shrewsbury fell behind to a deflected goal.

But Shrewsbury battled away and their efforts were rewarded late in the game when Dave Harvey netted an equaliser.