Colts gallop clear in the race for glory

With second-placed Hinton Reserves one of several teams in the region sidelined by the icy weather, the Colts took advantage to tighten their grip on the title race with their 12th win of their unbeaten campaign.

They have netted no fewer than 19 goals in winning their last three outings to underline their credentials, and head to Holme Lacey Reserves on Saturday (2.30pm) in good heart looking to maintain the momentum.

A closely-contested first half against Wellington Colts saw the Ludlow side take a 16th-minute lead when good work from Simon Bradley and Dan Crowther set up Jabez Smith to fire home.

The visitors had the chance to equalise moments later when firing over from eight yards, but were back on terms on 24 minutes when Richard MacDonald smashed a piledriver into the the top-right corner.

Undaunted, Ludlow were back in front just two minutes later through Bradley’s excellent strike after terrific work by Kieran Dovey down the right and a dummy from Smith.

Wellington went close to levelling once again after latching onto a rogue back pass from Dovey, but were denied by the post to trail 2-1 at the interval.

Ludlow came out for the second period with real purpose, and took control of the game with man-of-the-match Dovey setting up Smith for his second goal before more good work in midfield by Bradley put Dan Griffiths through to make it 4-1 on 65 minutes.

With a healthy lead, the Colts made two substitutions with the introduction of youngsters Jack Gittoes and Jack Mear.

Gittoes made an immediate impact on the game, scoring his side’s fifth goal after great work by the outstanding Dovey.

Ludlow then made it six of the best when great play by Gittoes set up Crowther to score, before Bradley fired a late free kick over the bar.

It’s as you were at the top of the Premier Division after Clee Hill United’s trip to Kingstone Rovers was postponed off due to an unfit surface.

The Clee remain 11 points off the pace in second spot with four games in hand, but they have a chance to close the gap on leaders Wellington Reserves when they host fourth-placed Ledbury Town on Saturday.

Title-chasing Church Stretton Town were again left on the sidelines in the West Midlands League Division Two as their home clash with Wolverhampton United was postponed due to a frozen pitch.

Lying second, they remain two points adrift of leaders FC Darlaston with three games in hand, and are due to visit AFC Bridgnorth Development this weekend as they look to halt a three-match losing run.

Ludlow, stunned by their 7-2 hammering at Rock Rovers in their last action two weeks ago, with look for big improvements when they host high-flying Darlaston on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Bishop’s Castle did beat the freeze, but their challenge in the Montgomeryshire League Division One suffered a setback with a 2-0 loss to Forden United in a game switched to Newtown’s 4G pitch at Latham Park.