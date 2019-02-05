Magnificent seven make waves in France

A leading international event, the Amiens meet involves France’s best swimmers and also featured competitors from Norway, Belgium and Luxembourg.

Shropshire’s Henrietta D’Ammassa, Katie Hale, Alex Rosser-Barnett and George Smith, all from Ellesmere College Titans, plus Wrekin College’s Eve Leleux, Anya Preece and Harriet Smith joined 17 other swimmers from Herefordshire, Staffordshire and Worcestershire to form this year’s touring Swim England West Midlands Team.

A key part of the development strategy for the West Midlands’ most promising talent, this year’s team was led by the head coach of Royal Wolverhampton School, David Painter.

Coming so quickly after Christmas, this event was not targeted in terms of achieving fastest times but instead focused on getting the region’s best swimmers prepared for the March to May qualifying window ahead of the National Championships in July.

That said, the team were represented 92 times in various finals and went on to win 11 medals in the elite ‘A’ finals.

Commenting on the team’s performance, Painter said: “The key priority for the trip was to give swimmers the experience of competing overseas, meet new-team mates and to work with unfamiliar coaches.

“For some, the rigorous pre-pool and post-pool elements of race preparation was also new and for all, we wanted to see them work and learn together as a squad.

“Their progress was good over the weekend and we could see real progress in their transition from heat to final performance.”

Being part of squad also meant being an ambassador for the region, and with the squad giving their hats and shirts away to the children helping with the blocks.