Goal ace Georgie Hessey strikes to salvage draw

The visitors broke the deadlock with superb passing from deep in defence firing the ball to Georgie Hessey and she applied the finish.

Olton managed to claw back an equaliser deep into the first half and, as both teams battled hard to create chances, went ahead through a converted penalty corner.

But Shrewsbury drew level 15 minutes from time as Hessey netted her fourth goal of the weekend as she slotted into the bottom corner from a penalty corner.

Skipper Emma Colclough said: “We were unlucky not to steal victory in the closing moments of the game, but ultimately were pleased with a well-deserved point away from home.

“This result sets us up for a positive start to the second half of the league when it resumes in the new year.”

The day before Shrewsbury had gone down to a 5-3 defeat at home to Ashby.

An early penalty save from in-form goalkeeper Sally Taylor kept the hosts on level terms in the opening minutes.

Shrewsbury came back well and scored to take the lead. An attacking drive through midfield earned a penalty corner which was converted via an Annie Pugh deflection on the near post.

Ashby soon restored parity and the goalmouth entertainment continued throughout the first half, the home side going in at the break 3-2 behind following another Hessey goal.

Both sides increased the pace of the game in the second period to try to steal the spoils. A tremendous solo effort from Hessey brought Shrewsbury level, but they were unable to hold the Ashby attacks as they broke free on a counter-attack to punish the Shrewsbury defence twice in the final quarter of the game.

Telford & Wrekin suffered a disappointing 3-2 reverse away to lowly Stone.