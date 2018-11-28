Stretton drop points as lead at top is cut

The encounter – which ended with some unsavoury scenes – saw Stretton’s lead at the top trimmed to two points from FC Darlaston, who were emphatic 7-1 winners against Oldbury United, writes John Bridgwater.

The league leaders started well, going in front when Ashley Wells headed home a Matthew Jones cross after just two minutes, before Hawkins levelled for the first time moments later through Ryan Roberts.

With the encounter becoming increasingly tetchy, Stretton restored their advantage two minutes after the break through Jones’s looping cross-cum-shot.

The hosts became frustrated over a couple of key decisions that did not go their way, before being pegged back late on through Ryan Bradshaw in a tense finish.

Stretton take a break from their title pursuit to host Shrewsbury Juniors in the quarter-final of the Shropshire FA Challenge Cup on Saturday (1.30pm).

Ludlow are looking in good shape in fifth spot in the same division after hammering AFC Bentley 4-0 to complete a season’s double over their Wolverhampton opponents.

Tom Everall continued his scoring form with a brace, Jack Davies and Reece Williams got the others, while Connor Davies-Austin was man of the match.

The hosts dominated from start to finish in an excellent display and joint-manager Chris Waldron said: “It was probably the best we played all season, and could have been 10-0.”

Ludlow will aim to take their good form into the Shropshire FA Challenge Cup on Saturday when they entertain St Martins Village (1.30pm) with a place in the semi-finals at stake.

Rock Rovers were involved in a thrilling 4-4 draw at Wolverhampton United, while AFC Bridgnorth Development were 3-1 winners at Gornal Colts. They host FC Darlaston on Saturday.