Shropshire's Issy Wong nets an England call

The talented 16-year-old, who also plays for Worcestershire Rapids women’s team, has won a place on the ECB England Women’s Cricket Training Group Programme.

Her call up is a reward for some fine displays during the summer for the Rapids and Shrewsbury School.

As well as playing for and captaining the girls’ first XI, who were runners-up in the Lady Taverners’ National Indoor Cup and semi-finalists in the National T20 Cup, she also figured for the boys’ second team.

The ECB’s selection process for this elite group of cricketers is lengthy, rigorous and highly competitive and it’s a tribute to Wong’s hard work and determination, as well as her talent, that she has been identified as “having the potential skills and characteristics required to become a future England player”.

Andy Barnard, Shrewsbury School’s teacher in charge of cricket, said: “Issy is typical of the Shrewsbury School students who have travelled far down the professional cricket pathway during their time here, in that she is determined, motivated, hard-working and grounded.

“Being a very bright and articulate girl, she understands well the demands of the sport and is not only willing to put in the hard, physical work but also adapt to the ever-changing environment that cricket is now played in. I am sure she will impress all those she comes into contact with.”

The winter programme will include several weekend development camps at the National Cricket Performance Centre based at Loughborough University and Wong is eager to get going.

“It’s taken a lot of hard work and resilience over the last few months and I can’t wait to get training to take advantage of this opportunity,” she said.