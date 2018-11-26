Haughmond claim honours as derby-day passions spill over

Both teams were reduced to 10 men in the first half when Haughmond’s Jack Griffiths reacted to an alleged spit from Ryan Bright.

Shifnal manager Mark Simpson said: “He turned his head to one side and spat.

“He didn’t mean it, and the spit didn’t land on him, but I don’t blame their player for reacting if he thought he was being spat at.”

Scott Ryan had just given Haughmond the lead with a 25-yard effort, and the match finished 2-1 to the high-flying visitors.

Shifnal equalised after the break when Adrian Jones scrambled home a long throw before Christian Oldham struck a winner for Haughmond.

The result leaves Haughmond in third with games in hand on those above and Shifnal in 16th.

“It wasn’t a bad game,” added Simpson. “Haughmond are a good footballing side. I fancy Tividale to win it but Haughmond to come second. We sat in and made it difficult for them and nearly came away with something.”

Elsewhere, AFC Bridgnorth were beaten 1-0 by league leaders Tividale, Shawbury United drew 1-1 at Dudley Sports, and Wem Town got a crucial 1-0 victory over Bilston Town Community.