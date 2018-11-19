Young players have a smashing time on court

More than 30 children from Shrewsbury’s Greenfields Primary School, St George’s Junior School and Newtown Primary School enjoyed spending time on court before having the chance to watch professional tennis players from around Europe in action during the International Tennis Federation tournament.

Shropshire car dealership Budgen Motors are long-time supporters of The Shrewsbury Club’s popular tennis programme for local schools.

Simon Haddleton, the director of tennis at The Shrewsbury Club, said: “It was fantastic to give local school children the chance to play in their own competition alongside the main event.

“We used sponge balls and a smaller court which makes the event inclusive for children who haven’t had as much exposure to tennis as some of the other children. It was excellent to see their level of improvement throughout the morning.

“During the afternoon, the children were able to sit and enjoy the professional tennis and had lots of fun asking the players for their autographs on the Budgen Motors tournament programme.

“We are incredibly grateful for the level of support from Budgen Motors for our schools tennis programme.

“It allows us to take our wonderful game to hundreds of school children throughout Shropshire and hopefully inspire them to pick up a racket and get active.”

The winners of the event were Greenfields.

James Martin, the managing director of Budgen Motors, added: “The children enjoyed themselves and had a very good day.

“I think it will be extended to more schools when The Shrewsbury Club next hosts a professional tournament in February and we’re going to have about 100 children taking part.

“Both ourselves and The Shrewsbury Club are growing and our partnership is moving forward very well.”