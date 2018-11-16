Young guns are playing a part at Haughmond

Williams has promoted three of the club’s youth-team players recently – 16-year-old twins Ryan and Adam Knott and defender Callum Hunt, 17 – and they are all poised for a further first-team duty in tomorrow’s West Midlands League Premier Division clash at home to Pershore Town.

“A few of the lads have stepped up from the youth team recently and done well for us,” said Williams. “They will keep their places in the squad.

“That’s the purpose of having a youth team, so that players can step up.

“It’s the third year for the youth side and they are a lot stronger now and top of their league.

“I went to watch them recently and popped in and had a word with them after the game and said there is a pathway there to the first team if they do well.”

Tomorrow’s clash should be a home banker with Haughmond sitting third in the table and Pershore rock bottom.

But Williams, whose side were made to work hard for last Saturday’s 2-1 success away to struggling Pegasus Juniors, will remind his players not to take the opposition lightly.

“On paper it’s a game we shouldn’t lose,” he said. “If they play to their max and we play to our max, then we win the game.

Advertising

“But if they play to their max and we are off it for any reason, or start slowly and give them some encouragement then it could be tricky.”

It’s all about our attitude being right and us being switched on and getting the job done.

Williams, who should have Matt Owen and Charlie Musslewhite back in contention tomorrow, is keen to build on his side’s four-game unbeaten run as they set about the task of hauling in runaway leaders Tividale, who are 15 points clear of Mond having played three games more.

“Black Country have slipped up a couple of times recently but Tividale have marched on,” added Williams.

Advertising

“The frustrating thing for us is that we don’t get the chance to catch up on our games in hand until February.

“It would be nice if we could close the gap and apply a bit of pressure.

“But all we can do is try to keep our unbeaten run going and make sure the gap doesn’t get any bigger between now and the new year.”

Wem, Shifnal and Bridgnorth are all on the road tomorrow as they travel to Bewdley Town, Cradley and Dudley Sports respectively. Shawbury host Malvern