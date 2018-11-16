Newport fired up for derby-day showdown

The 21-year-old has returned to Newport, where he starred as a junior, after spending the season contracted to St Helens in the sport’s other code.

And director of rugby Bob Adams confirmed he will make his debut for Midlands Premier high-fliers Newport – with the derby counting as a North Mids Cup semi-final – so a place in the final is at stake as well

“It’s an exciting game coming up for both us and Bridgnorth – and for the county as well,” said Adams.

“I think both teams will be confident going into the game.

“Last year everyone was saying Bridgnorth – like us – were the surprise package. But they will go into the game confident as will we.

“But we are under no illusions how tough this derby fixture will be.

“And it’s a double-header as we are playing the North Mids Cup game as well.

“Both us and Bridgnorth are in the top three in the table and I think they will be up there at the end of the season.

“We have a few players coming back from injuries, but we are still without fly-half Monty Maule and Liam Holder, who is on honeymoon.

“Will Roach returns to the squad. Ricky Bailey, coming back from rugby league will make his debut against Bridgnorth.

“He played for the seconds at Nuneaton in the cup last weekend and was exceptional. He will start for Newport.”

And Adams believes there is still plenty more to come from his second-placed side who have been hit by injuries to key players

“We still haven’t hit top form and where we want to be,” Adams continued.

“Everyone gets injuries, but we have had key players missing since the early weeks of the season. We have a big squad – a lot of the youngsters have stepped up.

“And while the performances haven’t been very good but we have showed great character and it’s all about staying in touching distance with Scunthorpe who top the table.

“We’re a third through the season and it’s all about staying in contention.”