Bridgnorth chasing history, points and a cup final spot

The All Blacks travel to face their county rivals in a mouth-watering Midland Premier clash, which also doubles as a North Midlands Cup semi-final.

Bridgnorth, who have risen through the divisions in recent years, have never beaten Newport in a competitive fixture.

But they enter the game sitting just two points behind their hosts, with both teams in the thick of the race for promotion.

Smallman said: “We will always be looked at as underdogs for this game because we have never beaten them.

"Newport have always been the bigger club and the better team.

“We’ve always pushed hard against them and we have gotten close but we have never quite managed to get that win.

“It is another challenge for our players to step up to. The fact we are now in a position to compete just shows how far we have come.

"If we were to win the game it would be another massive result for the club."

Both teams head into the game fresh from a fortnight's break, with Bridgnorth still buzzing from a landmark victory over Luctonians.

Smallman is confident his players will be able to keep their cool and maintain focus for a match expected to draw a bumper crowd.

“It might be me who needs calming down,” he quipped. “It’s going to be a huge event. We will see in training this week how the players are and we will address the emotional side of it.

"Newport are putting a big event on pre-match and there will be a lot of people there. We have to take that as a compliment and take it as a mark of respect.

"They want to get the crowd right behind them. This a big game for them too.

“It’s a chance to strengthen our position in the league but there is also an opportunity to reach a cup final too.

"On top of that, this is a big game for the county. I hope, whatever happens, we are able to show the standard of rugby we have around here at the moment. There is some real talent coming through."