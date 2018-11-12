Josh Williams revved up for plenty of action

The rising Oswestry star will be racing pretty much every weekend after deciding to enter three club championships.

The 26-year-old also plans to give electric bike racing a good go next year having tested and helped developed a machine at two rounds during 2018.

In the Wirral 100 this year he finished sixth in the Formula 600 class, as well as entering the Tonfanau Road Races, in the 450-1100 Open class, where he came second, one position ahead of Shrewsbury's James Evans. Both championships are raced just over the Shropshire border in Wales.

He also entered a selection N G Road Racing rounds for good measure, when time and funds allowed, which took him up and down the country and gave him the experience of racing on the same UK tracks used in the British Superbike championship, where he ultimately hopes his racing will take him.

For now, however, he plans to re-enter all three championships, start racing bigger bikes and also race once again in the Moto E class on an electric bike.

"I always feel I can do better, which is nothing less than first on the grid," said Williams, whose first ever club race was at Tonfanau on a Honda 400cc.

"The plan for next year is to buy a new machine but stay in the classes I'm already racing in, as well as moving into some new championships and classes.

"We'll be entering the Powerbike class on a 1000cc machine and I'll also be racing my Honda CBR 600 in the Formula 600 and 450-1100 Open classes.

"I have been riding an electric bike this year too in the Moto E class, finishing second and picking up two thirds at Donington in August.

"The electric bike needs to be ridden differently to normal bikes as they weigh so much more but I also came second at Anglesey in both races, to finish second in the class.

"I was clocked as the second fastest electric rider across the whole of Europe this year."

Williams, who also works full time as a builder, said his aim for next year was simple – race at as many events as possible and also travel to Assen, in Holland, for one of the electric bike rounds.

"It's still early days but I think electric bikes will eventually be the future – although probably not in our lifetimes," he said.

"They're heavy machines, weighing about 210kgs, which means you have to adapt your riding style and try and get as much corner speeds as possible.

"The other major difference is the noise – because they don't make any.

"I will be racing them again next year and we'll be working on getting more power out of it while also conserving the battery life."

The electric bike is owned by Ryan Duffy, from Redditch, in Birmingham, with Williams drafted ride it and help develop the machine.

Williams – who raced at the highest level on a mountain bike during his teenage years – is also entering a full N G Road Racing championship next year, rather than selecting certain rounds.

"We're always looking for new sponsors and we'd also like to thank everyone who has supported us this year," he said.

"This includes Phil Morris Racing, Cobra Motorsport , WOC Hire, Paramount Construction, Chips Away and of course my mum, Lesley, and dad for all their support at every round.”

Anyone would like to sponsor Williams is asked to contact him via Facebook or call 07850 762010.