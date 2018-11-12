James Satoor has cause for double celebration

With the battle for junior glory going down to the wire, Satoor produced a brilliant ride to not only strike gold in that category but to also take first place overall.

Satoor and Lewis Page were going head-to-head for junior gold, and it was Satoor who came out on top when he stopped the watch on four minutes eight second seconds, just one second ahead of Mid Shropshire Wheelers’ team mate Ronnie Tse.

Coping best with the 0.9 mile climb traversing Wenlock Edge, Satoor doubled up by sealing overall silver too.

“It was a tough climb,” said Satoor. “The cold made it very difficult, but I was pleased to get both the junior and the overall win.”

Tse split the medal challengers and surely would have been in contention himself if he hadn’t been sidelined by an untimely injury earlier in the season.

Page, meanwhile, was also flying the flag for Mid Shropshire Wheelers as the club took an impressive 1-2-3 at the top of the results board with his 4:19 effort.

Page took junior silver thanks to two wins earlier in the Series with Hafren CC’s Sam Holwill, who recently won the Welsh Hill Climb, bagging bronze.

Mark Hammond had sealed veteran gold in round eight but his work wasn’t finished as he had sights on an overall medal.

And he achieved his aim as he took bronze after finishing equal fourth on the day, taking the win in the veteran category.

Hammond wasn’t the only rider with eyes on a medal with Oswestry Paragon’s Neil Coles helping himself to veteran silver with a 4:45 ride.

Coles was riding his 7th event of the Series but was another rider not helped by chilly conditions, commenting: “I struggled to warm up on Five Chimneys. The air felt like I was breathing dry ice, but surprisingly I was only two seconds down on last year - but I’ll take that. I’ve thoroughly enjoyed the Series this year, Ludlow and Marches climbs were new for me, both brilliant climbs. I’m very pleased with Silver - but only just”!

Coles overhauled another sidelined rider, reigning Veteran’s Champion Ian Coupland at the last gasp who has been frustrated by illness. He addressed this in his comments: “I have mixed feelings as I was pleased with my early season climbs but picked up a bug which has kept me off the bike, so disappointed not to ride and try to defend title. Well done to Mark, and it has been great to see a number of youngsters ride the Series. Thanks to clubs, helpers and all involved”.

Rebecca Richardson added to her Welsh Hill Climb success by claiming the women’s title.

The Silver position saw a rare tie with another Mid Shropshire Wheeler junior Lucy Hart sharing the honours with Oswestry Paragon’s Liz Breeze.

Hart stated: “I was disappointed not to have been able to any more rounds but I am pleased to get Silver. A big thanks to the organisers and volunteers who make the events possible”. Breeze added: “Thank you to fellow cyclists for the support and encouragement in this new challenge ‘to me’ - the hill climb! Enjoyed it, still learning! Looking forward to next year".