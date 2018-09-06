History waits on the hills for Atherton

The 30-year-old, from Llanrhaeadr, could claim a fifth title at the UCI Downhill Mountain Bike World Championships which are taking place in Switzerland.

She enters Sunday’s race in fine form too, having won a record sixth World Cup title in August.

“It’s weird to have one race that means so much,” said Atherton, who actually keeps her four world champion rainbow jerseys in a birdcage.

“You win the jersey and the stripes and there is this huge hype surrounding it.”

Atherton will be the oldest rider in the field and has had her fair share of injuries over the past several years.

She was forced to retire from last year’s world championships after fracturing her collarbone – and she admits the sport has always left her ‘a bit wrecked and a bit battered’.

“I do notice the injuries now. I had some big injuries relatively young and I’ve carried them throughout my career, so it’s nothing new,” said Atherton.

“It does take slightly longer to recover, it takes slightly longer to warm up in the mornings, but that’s counteracted with the experience I’ve got from racing for so long.

“You can carry injuries forever and you have to deal with that. The more injuries you get, the more you become aware of the consequences. I ride perhaps a more calculated race now, and over the years that seems to have paid off.”

She added: “Most people either win or crash. No-one really cares about second.”