Crump to represent England again, while trophies galore are handed out - Shropshire golf round-up

Crump has travelled across the Irish Sea for the match, which starts on Friday, alongside Daisy Lee, Ellie Lichtenhein, Emily Peaford, Ria Prabhakar and Arianna Virik.

England U16s won 15-9 at Carton House when they last visited Ireland in 2023, while they will be looking to emulate last year’s home performance when they produced a stunning final-day comeback at Burnham & Berrow to win 16-14.

Team captain and manager Jamie O’Connor said: “The annual match against Ireland is a great opportunity for our brightest under-16 prospects to gain experience competing at international level.

"The contest provides a chance for selected players to compete against a strong Ireland team within a format that replicates the one used at the European Team Championships and Home Internationals.

“This year’s venue, Ballybunion, will no doubt prove to be a challenging match play venue, a spectacular host, to what is a strong England team of 12, including debutants Albie Beeston, Ria Prabhakar and Daisy Lee.”

Midland Golf Union Champion of Champions

Midland Golf Union Champion of Champions medallists Harry Slater and Zach Banks

Shifnal Golf Club's Zach Banks finished fourth overall and second in the under-18 age group at the Midland Golf Union Champion of Champions.

Played at Girton Golf Club, Banks finished on three over par after rounds of 70 and 71.

Meanwhile, Wrekin's Harry Slater was also among the medals by finishing third in the under-16 age group, and seventh overall, by improving from a first-round 75 to record a second-round 71.

Clubmate Oliver Lambert was eighth in the under-14 category and 24th overall.

England Golf Junior Champion of Champions

Banks was also in action at the England Golf Junior Champion of Champions, where he finished 14th overall after rounds of 77 and 76 at Woodhall Spa.

Llanymynech Ladies finals day

There were some big winners on Llanymynech Ladies finals day - none more so in the Ladies Scratch Knockout final for the Claret Jug.

Gem Hampson with the Claret Jug Ladies Scratch Knockout at Llanymynech, presented by ladies captain Ceri Broughall

Gem Hampson was in stunning form as she scored a 7&6 triumph over Bev Cadwallader.

Sue Ord with the Dilys Jones Handicap Knockout at Llanymynech, presented by ladies captain Ceri Broughall

Sue Ord also performed superbly in the Dilys Jones Handicap Knockout, where she beat Gail Roberts 6&5.

Norma Hughes and June Brydon with the Vera Lloyd Pairs Knockout at Llanymynech, presented by ladies captain Ceri Broughall

Ord and Roberts teamed up in the Vera Lloyd Pairs Knockout, but were beaten 4&2 by Norma Hughes and June Brydon.

Ladies captain Ceri Broughall presented the awards.

Final league matches

The Shropshire & Herefordshire team with president Nigel Chesters

Shropshire & Herefordshire's men's teams played their last league games for this year against Worcestershire - the first team going down 9.5-5.5 at Bridgnorth and the seconds losing 11-4 at Halesowen.

Handicap Doug Parry Trophy

Will Kay was victorious in the Handicap Doug Parry Trophy at Bridgnorth

Will Kay was victorious in the Handicap Doug Parry Trophy at Bridgnorth, where 60 players took part.

Kay won his home course with a nett score of 69 - two clear of James Kirkham (Mile End).

Robin Williams (Ludlow), Alan Smith (Lilleshall Hall) and Jonathan Heath (The Shropshire) made up the top five.

Scratch finals

The Shropshire & Herefordshire Scratch A final was played at Arscott, where The Herefordshire beat Bridgnorth 4.5-3.5.

The Scratch B final was played between Wrekin's A and B teams, with the A team winning, while Leominster edged out Wrekin in the Handicap final.

Golf results

Llanymynech

Coronation Cup: 1 Amanda Ord-Dando 71 nett (CB); 2 Gem Hampson 71 nett.

September Medal. Division One: 1 Amanda Ord-Dando 71 nett (CB); 2 Gem Hampson 71 nett. Division Two: 1 Pam Lewis 75 nett; 2 Anne Evans 79 nett. Division Three: 1 June Brydon 82 nett; 2 Sian Whiteoak 84 nett.

Nine Hole Stableford: 1 Margaret Ratcliffe 21 points.

All Winners Salver: 1 Gem Hampson 72 nett (CB back 6); 2 Pam Lewis 72 nett.

30s Cup: 1 Joan Brice 72 nett; 2 Di Chadwick 80 nett.

Additional Medal. Division One: 1 Gem Hampson 72 nett; 2 Bev Cadwallader 74 nett. Division Two: 1 Pam Lewis 72 nett; 2 Chris Wilkinson 75 nett. Division Three: 1 Joan Brice 72 nett; 2 Di Chadwick 80 nett.



Wrekin

Seniors 3 Clubs & Putter. Division One: 1 Dave Lee 21/19; 2 Andy Wilkinson 20/16; 3 Mike Rawlings. Division Two: 1 Nick Law 28/23; 2 Roger Hogben 23/20; 3 Ray Goldsmith 21/23.

Seniors Derek Taylor Trophy Rd4. Division One: 1 Tony Jay 37/14; 2 Peter McCabe 35/14; 3 Stephen Bagshaw 33/12. Division Two: 1 Nicholas Law 38/23; 2 Phil PT Bailey 33/26; 3 David Pegge 31/23.