Talented Shropshire teenagers are all set to tee-off for England

McDonald-O'Brien, from Shrewsbury, has retained her place in the women's squad at the age of just 17.

She won the European Team Championship with the girls' squad in July before progressing on to the women's team to win the Home Internationals a month later.

Studying at Arizona State University in the USA, the Shropshire teeanager has also enjoyed top-10 finishes at the Annika Invitational Europe in Sweden and the Junior Orange Bowl International in the USA earlier this year.

Stepping into the girls' squad for the first time will be 15-year-old Lauren Crump, who plays out of Hill Valley Golf Club.

The Whitchurch youngster has enjoyed an incredible year, winning both the English Girls’ Open Amateur Stroke Play Championship and Scottish Girls’ Under-16 Open. She also finished runner-up in the English Girls’ Under-16 Open Championship.

She most recently took the Women’s County Champion of Champions title at the Bracken Course at Woodhall Spa, finishing six shots clear of the field.

Crump said: “Being my first year, it is really good, everyone from my county was very supportive.

"It's a proud achievement for me and especially for Shropshire, we aren’t the most-seen county, so to do it for them was just even better.”

She has previously earned international honours in the annual under-16 match against Spain, as well as in the Girls’ & Boys’ Home Internationals.

Shrewsbury were the winners of the Shropshire Star Team Trophy at the Shropshire & Herefordshire Junior Handicap Championships at Telford Golf Club.

Ben Watkiss, Ewan Birch, Daniel Butler and Samuel Spiby produced a nett score of 213 – eight shots clear of Wrekin.

Best girls gross score was Sophie Brothwood (Wrekin) with a score of 73 (+1), while Charlie Boys (Hill Valley) had the best boys gross score with 72 (level).

Winner of the Girls Handicap Shield was Nevaeh Kirwan (Wrekin) with a nett score of 68, while Haydn Price (The Grove) was the winner of the Gilbert Patch Trophy for being the boys handicap champion with a nett score of 66.

Shropshire & Herefordshire's county champions were in action at Woodhall Spa in the England Golf Champion of Champions over 36 holes.

Zach Banks finished seventh in the juniors with scores of 78+75=153, men's champion Jay Showell had a very good first round of 74, but with poor weather conditions in the afternoon his second was 79 for a total of 153.

Paul McGarry finished sixth in the seniors competition, scoring 74+78=152.