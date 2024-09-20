Wolverhampton's Aaron Rai has a good day at Wentworth

The 29-year-old, who claimed his first PGA Tour success last month when he won the Wyndham Championship, ended day one tied for 14th following an opening round of 68.

Rai’s four under par score included six birdies and two bogeys and left him three shots behind leader Matthew Baldwin, who sank seven birdies on his way to a 65.

Norway’s Niklas Norgaard and Belgium’s Thomas Detry were tied for second on six under.

Burntwood’s Richard Mansell is facing a battle to make the cut after a round of 77 left him tied for 121st.

Rory McIlroy survived a “rollercoaster” day which included breaking a club mid-shot. In an incident-packed round at Wentworth, McIlroy also had to hit a putt left-handed, saw his tee shot on the 17th bounce out of the trees and then hit his approach to the 18th out of bounds.

That cost the 2014 champion his second bogey of the day and, at five under par, left him two shots behind Baldwin.