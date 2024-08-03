Oswestry's Isaac Jones takes victory at Welsh Boys Championship

In the final, he beat Thomas Richardson, who was his room-mate this month when playing together for Wales at the European Boys Team Championships.

“I have been practicing pretty hard and that hard work paid off,” said 16-year-old Jones. “This is my biggest win, right up there at the top.

“My cousin Connor Owen reached the final four years ago so I was conscious of that and trying to win for my Grandad and Nan, that gave me extra motivation.

“For me, the mental side was key, keeping my head, especially in the match play. My tee shots were good, keeping the ball in play from the fairways and giving myself chances. I class Tom as one of my close friends, we have been in Ireland together with Wales and recently roomed together at the European Championships.

“We did not want anything to get in the way of that, just to have a good game and let the best man win. Afterwards he bought me a drink and we had a game of snooker.

“I enjoyed playing at Wenvoe Castle, the course suited me. Next, I have the Welsh Amateur, to try and play as well as possible in that, then next year I will be heading to Hartpury College for a two-year extended golf diploma course.

“It will be a big step for me, moving to Gloucester away from my family, but I think it is the right choice to make for me.”

n Shropshire's Tony Lloyd posted the score of the week alongside England Golf team-mate Aimi Bullock to help them pick up a silver medal in the European Disability Team Championship, pipping bronze medallists the Netherlands by three shots.

Shropshire & Herefordshire Seniors won their final Midlands Golf Union league match of the season, 10.5-7.5 against Worcestershire Seniors at Hagley. S&H started well in the morning

Paul McGarry & Tony Cheese (2&1), Damian Magill & Mike Jones (2&1) and Nigel Chesters & Keith Forster (3&1) all won their morning foursomes, with four-ball wins following in the afternoon from Darren Lewis & Chris Bufton, Chesters & Forster and Ben Glig & John Bennett.