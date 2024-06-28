Shifnal aces seal Trophy deal with an away-day win

Having gained the upper hand against Burghill Valley by winning the first leg 2-1 on home soil, Shifnal duly sealed the deal in the return battle in Herefordshire.

Two of three games ended all square with the other one going Shifnal’s way to secure a 2-1 win on the day and 4-2 on aggregate.

The Shifnal side comprised of Craig Simmons, David Wells, Ian Jenner, Nick Evans, Jay Showell and Jon Houlston.

n Shropshire & Herefordshire under-18s were given a helping hand on their way to victory against Worcestershire.

The contest was played at Sapey Golf Club and the visitors were gifted two points when one of the home players was forced to withdraw due to injury.

The morning foursomes saw Shropshire overcome a 5&4 defeat for Daniel Bailey (The Shropshire) and Oliver Cook (The Shropshire) to establish a 3-1 lead.

Young guns Ben Steventon (Telford) and Brodie Miller (Telford) proved a winning combination once more as they claimed a one-hole victory.

The third foursomes pairing of captain Edward Muttitt-Jones (Ludlow) and new cap Alex Wood (Ludlow) were one up going down the 18th and held off their opponents to ensure their side led 3-1.

The afternoon singles didn’t start well for Shropshire as Cook (4&3) and Bailey suffered respective 4&3 and 3&2 reverses.

Steventon then lifted the visitors’ spirits with a fine 5&3 triumph to make it 4-3.

But Miller couldn’t find his morning form and fell behind early on his way to 4&3 defeat at Worcestershire levelled things up.

But Wood was enjoying a dream and would not let anyone spoil his day. He went down the last one up and showed no sign of nerves as he took the final hole to win two up.

With the score at 5-4 to S&H, skipper Muttitt-Jones battled his way to a half point.

Ross Coleman suffered an 8&7 to make the score 5.5-5.5, but with the hosts then having to forfeit a point Shropshire came out on top 6.5-5.5 to record their first win of the season.

George Wall left his rivals trailing as he powered to victory in the Men’s 36 Hole Club Championships at Bridgnorth Golf Club.

The battle for the Wetton Scratch competition was played over two days and it was Wall who emerged triumphant following a fine display.

He started his quest for glory with a fine gross 72 in the first round and then followed that up with a 74 on Sunday for a total of 146, which secured a well deserved victory by five shots from Gavin Chandler in second place and six shots from Adam Legge in third place.

Alongside the Wetton Scratch, the Dickson Nett competition also took place.

It proved to be a hotly contested shootout where scores on the final few holes resulted in Ben Cox winning with a nett score of 137.

Second place went to Wall with a nett score of 140, while Chandler completed the top three with a nett score of 143.

There were six twos across the two days, from Micky Benting, Tony Overton, Tim Harvey and Rory McWilliams on the third hole, Chandler on the ninth and Jonathan Guest on the 16th.