Gregory makes his home advantage count in Handicap Open

Shropshire & Herefordshire Handicap Open Championship 2023. Past President Doug Parry, winner Ryan Gregory, President Charles Sievewright

With 45 golfers taking part, Gregory posted a fine nett 73 at Telford Hotel & Golf Resort.

The Division One honours also went to a Telford golfer in Steve Speake with a nett 75, while the winner of Division Two was Robert Head (Leominster) with a nett 74.

Ludlow were the winners when Leominster Golf Club hosted 19 teams for the Shropshire Star Team Championship.

Ludlow defended their title with 113 points, finished three points clear of Horsehay Village and a further point clear of third-placed Church Stretton, who edged out Leominster on the back 9.

Bridgnorth duo Callum Brown & Ryan Forrest claimed the Brian Lewis Trophy, held at Church Stretton Golf Club.

Played as a 36-hole foursomes competition, Brown & Forrest recorded gross scores of 62 and 71 to win with a total of 133.

They also won the combined aggregate of their score in the Clee Salver, held recently at Ludlow GC.

With scores of 68+70=138, Harry Morris & Luca Zammuto were in second place, ahead of the duos of Brad Dunning& Alex Nixon and Jon Houlston & James Showell in joint third on 142.

Shropshire & Herefordshire returned from facing their Warwickshire counterparts at Copsewood Grange Golf Club in Coventry with a 3-3 draw.

Nine-year-old George Smith earned S&H their first point alongside brother Harry when he holed out the 18th, and the Wrekin pair of Harry Slater and Ross Coleman gave the visitors the lead with a 2&1 triumph.

Hugo Roberts and Seb Reynolds (both Shifnal) made that 3-1 with a 3&2 success, but Warwickshire fought back to halve the match.Golf returns

Arscott

Captains' Development Day: 1 Laura Morris (10) 38pts; 2 Colin Beaman (15) 38pts; 3 Kevin Hands (23) 38pts.

Seniors' Medal. Division One: 1 Robert Fry 88-19=69; 2 Stephen Masson 85-15=70; 3 Nigel Easton 89-15=74. Division Two: 1 Bryan Dix 106-29=77; 2 Peter Ligus 100-22=78; 3 Michael Starling 107-29=78.

Men's Stableford Chronicle Cup. Division One: 1 Nick Newman (10) 35pts; 2 Mike Jones (4) 35pts; 3 David Griffiths (6) 34pts. Division Two: 1 Peter Walker (13) 41pts; 2 Phil Sinclair (17) 40pts; 3 Karl Jones (16) 37pts. Division Three: 1 Tim Wood (24) 38pts; 2 Paul Soltysiak (19) 35pts; 3 Ian Carswell (23) 33pts.

Llanymynech

Ladies' Outing Cup at Llangollen: 1 Gail Roberts 35pts; 2 Sian Whiteoak 33pts; 3 Chris Wilkinson 31pts (on countback).

Richie Salver: 1 Lesley Cookson 82-15= nett 67.

June 18-Hole Medal. Division One: Lesley Cookson 82-15= nett 67; 2 Viv Davies 85-14= nett 71. Division Two: 1 Ros Phillips 101-25= nett 76; 2 Desley Davies 103-26= nett 77. Division Three: 1 Gail Roberts 107-34= nett 73; 2 Sara Davies 108-30= nett 78.