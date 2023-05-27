Ian Woosnam back on home soil for the Senior Open

Ian Woosnam

Woosnam, who hails from the village of St Martins, near Oswestry, began his golf career at border club Llanymynech, before going on to be crowned Masters Champion in 1991.

Wales’ most successful golfer would win 29 times on the European Tour, and recorded 52 professional wins overall.

Woosnam, who now resides in Jersey, will join fellow former major winners Darren Clarke and Padraig Harrington at Europe’s only senior major championship between July 27 and 30

And the 65-year-old, who only called time on his Masters career in 2021, is relishing the opportunity to mix it with the best over 50s in the game once again.

He said: “I’m very excited to return to Wales for The Senior Open Presented by Rolex later this year.

“Although I don’t get the opportunity to visit Wales as much as I would like to, I absolutely love going back and to be there for a major makes it even more special.

“The golf course is one of one of the best in the world and it is undoubtedly one of the highlights on the Senior Open rota.

“It was incredibly special when the Championship came to Wales in 2014 and now it is on its way back for the third time, it really highlights the quality of both the golf course and the local area.”

Woosnam has six wins to his name since turning 50 – five on the Legends Tour and one on the PGA TOUR Champions – and, although he is without silverware for nine years, feels like Royal Porthcawl is a course on which he can contend.

“It will be interesting to see how the course is set up,” explained Woosnam.

“You can post a good score if the weather is fine, but if the wind blows, level par is a good effort. It will be a tough test and if the wind does blow, you’ll need a low ball.

“I know the course well so I know how to score but, at the same time, I also know where the trouble is so it’s all about finding the right balance with when to attack and when to not be too aggressive.

“Having The Senior Open at Royal Porthcawl is really helping to keep Wales on the golfing map.

“We had the Ryder Cup in 2010 and the Welsh Open over the years, so this Championship will really help keep Wales in the golfing conversation.

“The Welsh public love their golf so I’m expecting big crowds to come out and support us and I can’t wait to see everyone.”

This year will mark the third time the venue has hosted The Senior Open, with Bernhard Langer winning in 2014 and 2017.

His win in 2014 was by a Championship-record 13 strokes. Northern Ireland’s Clarke will defend his title in South Wales this year, having claimed his maiden Senior Major at Gleneagles in 2022.