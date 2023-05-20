Shropshire under-18s are edged out by North Wales across border

Shropshire & Herefordshire Under 18s

The action took place at Llanymynech and saw the hosts gain early control of the contest by winning the opening foursomes 4-1.

The opening two matches were closely fought, but ended up with the S&H pairings of Harry Goffin (Llanymynech) and Isaac Jones (Oswestry), and Harri Matthews (Oswestry) and Max Balmforth (Hawkstone Park) both taste defeat on the last hole.

The middle order of Daniel Bailey (The Shropshire) and Samuel Cleland (Telford) kept it close for 13 holes before collapsing to a 5&3 defeat.

Two more tight encounters finished off the session and saw a win for Marcus Wildblood (Hill Valley) and Charlie Boys (Hill Valley) 2&1.

The final pairing of Edward Muttitt-Jones (Ludlow) and Charlie Slater (Wrekin) were unlucky to lose out on the 17th by the same margin.

The afternoon session started with Goffin completing a miserable day as he lost his singles 4&2.

Jones had his revenge over former S&H player Matt Rumsey 4&2, before Matthews thumped North Wales captain Jake Williams 6&5.

With Boys coming home with a hard-fought 2&1 victory, things were starting to look a little brighter with the score at 5-4 in favour of the Welsh team.

However, the next three games finished the match off as a contest with defeats for Bailey 5&4, Balmforth 6&4, and Muttitt-Jones, who was unluckily to lose on the last.

Cleland worked hard for a 2&1 victory, while Slater missed out 4&3 after holding his own for the majority of the

game.

The final game saw Wildblood record a solid 3&2 victory to make the afternoon session a 5-5 draw,with the overall score 9-6 in the favour of North Wales.

Golf returns

Llanymynech

Hilda Rogers 4BBB: 1 Joolz Howell & Lesley Cookson nett 63; 2 Ratree Coleman & Sian Whiteoak nett 64.

9 Hole Stableford: 1 Maxine Bostock 19pts; 2 Rachel Pritchard 15pts.

Wrekin