Shrewsbury siblings strike to net Greensomes victory

Shropshire & Herefordshire second team against Derbyshire at Oswestry Golf Club

The Shrewsbury Golf Club duo triumphed at Arscott Golf Club on a tough day for scoring, with just three birdies in total.

Birch and Birch, with a big advantage provided by the handicap system, returned a winning score of 36 points.

Runners-up were Rhys Thomas and Denni Coleman from Llanymynech with a score of 34 points, closely followed by Daniel Bailey (The Shropshire) and Jessica Warren (Wrekin) in third with 33 points.

Oliver Cook (The Shropshire) and Katelyn Wilkie (Lilleshall Hall) also on 33 points, finished fourth on countback.

Shropshire & Herefordshire's first match of the season ended in a 10-5 defeat at Derbyshire.

James Showell and Luke Blocksidge were the only S&H winners in the morning foursomes.

Showell, Callum Brown, Dani Hoof and Craig Simmons attempted an afternoon comeback, but Derbyshire eased away again to take the win at Matlock Golf Club.

Shropshire & Herefordshire's second string held off a fightback from Derbyshire seconds to edge to an 8-7 win.

S&H were 4.5-0.5 ahead after the morning foursomes, with Nick Evans & Ian Jenner, Cam Probert & Ryan Hollies, Craig Shaw & George Walton and Harry Morris & Sean McCarthy.

But Derbyshire levelled up by winning the first four afternoon singles before S&H steadied the ship.

Morris and McCarthy both won, but the score was 7-7 until Dave Richards secured a 2&1 triumph in the final match.

The final of the Ken Smith Trophy was played over two legs between Bridgnorth and Hawkstone Park.

These were close-fought matches, with Hawkstone winning and retaining the trophy for the second year.

Golf returns

Arscott

Gary Sawyer Cup: 1 Ian Jones (11) 37pts; 2 David Morris (20) 37pts; 3 Darren Boyd (7) 32pts.

Ladies Medal 5 and Millennium Bowl: 1 Jacqui Mullineux 106-21=85; 2 Trish Harding 115-26=89; 3 Michelle Luter 112-22=90.

Ladies Medal: 1 Trish Harding 108-26=82; 2 Barbara Parnell 112-22=90.

Seniors Stableford: Division One: 1 Brian Vass (18) 38pts; 2 Eric Morgan (18) 35pts; 3 John Tenison-Collins (10) 35pts. Division Two: Joe Rimmer (24) 31pts; 2 Andy Carson (22) 27pts; 3 Norman Brown (24) 27pts.

Joan Ross Trophy: 1 Trish Harding (26) 30pts; 2 Paula Bull (25) 25pts; 3 Joan Simcox (24) 24pts.

Ladies Coronation Foursomes: 1 P Bull & M Luter (25) 27pts; 2 Y Aldridge & L Guidery (30) 22pts; 3 S Ecclestone & E Griffiths (32) 21pts.

Hawkstone Park

Seniors Stableford. Division One: 1 Lawrence Ellerby 43; 2 Paul Greatbatch 41; 3 Barry Loynes 35. Division Two: 1 Stuart Gower 36; 2 Alan Owens 36; 3 Paul Harris 35.

Ladies 4BBB: 1 Cath Wilson & Angela Gwilt 35; 2 Angela Boxall & Jane Williams 35; 3 Elizabeth Gatenby & Louisa Goff 34.

Easter Medal: 1 Stewart Mackness; 2 Paul Corfield; 3 Steve O'Leary.

Easter Cup: 1 Keith Marsh; 2 Phillip Green; 3 Bryn Williams.

Ladies Easter Cup: 1 Christine Apperley 72; 2 Angela Boxall 72; 3 Angela Gwilt 73.

Past Captains Spring: 1 Dave Ralphs; 2 Robin Mackness; 3 Tony Harrop.

Men's Medal. Division Two: 1 Derrick Phillips 73; 2 Mike Beasley 76; 3 Phillip Green 76.

Seniors Greensomes: 1 Amir Razvi & Howard Birch 67; 2 Peter Williams & Barry Loynes 71; 3 Richard Williams & Roger Toogood 73.

Walker Cup round one: 1 Dave Robson 38; 2 David Baker 37; 3 Alan Owens 37.

Men's Stableford. Division One: 1 Steve Lawson 37; 2 Paul Corfield 36; 3 Kevin Atkinson 35. Division Two: 1 Steve Timmis 38; 2 John Hampson 37; 3 Michael Ryan 37.

Ladies Stableford: 1 Sarah Wynn 31; 2 Kath Gleave 29; 3 Angela Boxall 28.

Seniors Medal. Division One: 1 Mark Bates 73; 2 John Gallagher 73; 3 Lawrence Ellerby 76. Division Two: 1 Phil Hollins 69; 2 Frank Gregory 72; 3 Ian Gatenby 72.

Ladies Medal: 1 Sarah Wynn 75; 2 Louisa Goff 76; 3 Julie Wales 76.

Ladies Medal: 1 Nicky Jones 77; 2 Angela Boxall 79; 3 Chris Apperley 81.

Llanymynech

Ladies results Croft Stableford: 1 Sarah Vaughan 34pts; 2 Ann Holmes 33pts; 3 Lynette Beedles 32pts.

May Medal. Division One: 1 Norma Hughes 91-16=75 nett; 2 Carol Griffiths 89-10=79 nett. Division Two: 1 Mo Jones 104-29=75 nett; 2 Katey Andrew 103-27=76 nett. Division Three: 1 Gail Roberts 112-34=78 nett; 2 Ratree Coleman 109-31=78 nett.