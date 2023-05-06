Isla McDonald-O'Brien is celebrating trophy win and an England call-up

Winner Isla McDonald-O’Brien

The talented teenager added to her silverware haul with an impressive six-shot victory in the Fairhaven Trophy, before making her senior England debut.

The three-day event at Lytham’s Fairhaven Golf Club, saw her head into the final round one shot behind Ireland’s Caitlin Shippam.

But the Shrewsbury Golf Club ace carded an impressive five under in her final round to secure victory, finishing the tournament with a three under par score of 297.

The 16-year-old reflected on the victory by comparing her performance to the previous year’s results.

McDonald-O’Brien said: “It was great to get the win, especially after coming second last year.

“That really drove me on to a great final round of five under par to secure the win by six shots.”

McDonald-O’Brien is in good company on the honours board alongside previous winners Charlie Hull, Georgia Hall and Brontë Law.

The Fairhaven Trophy winner then joined fellow silverware winners Frank Kennedy and Kris Kim, as part of a three-player team which saw England also win the Nations Cup.

And more international recognition followed as she took to the fairways for the England national women’s team, her first appearance at senior level after previously competing for the juniors.

The Moreton Hall student is currently representing her country against Spain in the biennial international challenge at Worplesdon Golf.

McDonald-O’Brien is taking part in the three-day event, teaming up with Amelia Wan, Sophia Fullbrook and Ellise Rymer to form the women’s half of team England.

Shropshire & Herefordshire U16s &14s tasted defeat in their annual handicap clash with Cheshire U14s.

The contest took place at Crewe GC and a tense opening game ended in a win for captain Isaac Jones (Oswestry) 1up. After being 3 down at one stage. A brilliant 20 foot putt for a birdie on the final hole secured a deserved win.

Zach Banks (Shifnal) found the going tough too, but eventually overcame his opponent 2&1 on the 17th. Charlie Boys (Hill Valley) then secured a 4&2 win to put S&H 3-0 up.

However, with the handicap system the Cheshire boys began their fightback, with S&H’s Brodie Miller (Telford), Harry Watts (Ludlow), Jack Dirkin and Ben Steventon, all losing as the hosts went 4-3 up.

Harry Slater (Wrekin) and Rhys Thomas (Llanymynech) both picked up a half and with the score at 5-4, there was still hope for S&H.

Elliott Fellows led on the back nine despite having five shots to make up, but lost the 17th and 18th to go down to a two-hole loss.

Golf returns

Arscott

Seniors Medal. Division One: 1 Brian Vass 91-18=73; 2 Roland Stott 88-13=75; 3 Neville Minton 96-20=76. Division Two: John Cole 99-25=74; 2 Barney Patel 105-23=82; Peter Begg 125-42=83.

Ladies Stableford (April 29): 1 Helen Pearson (29) 20pts; 2 Louise Guidery (35) 16pts.

Ladies Stableford (May 2): 1 Michelle Luter (22) 30pts; 2 Cathy Cooke (31) 24pts; 3 Stella Whiston (34) 23pts.

Llanymynech

Lady captain’s weekend away at Mottram Hall. Winner of the Frances Johnson Trophy: Joolz Howell 31pts. AM/AM Stableford: Pam Lewis, Sue McMahon & Norma Hughes 85pts.