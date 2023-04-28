Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Humphries and Magill secure Salver success

By Nick ElwellGolfPublished: Comments

Darren Humphries and Ross Magill are celebrating after lifting the Jeffrey Clee Salver.

Clee Salver
Clee Salver

The annual competition was held at the Ludlow Golf Club, playing foursomes over 36 holes. And Humphries and Magill hit form to record gross scores of 68 and 70 for a 138 total and a four-shot success.

Second place went to Daniel Hand and Dani Hoof (71+7-142). Alex Allen and Jon Devereux (74+69-143) and Callum Brown and Ryan Forrest (72+71-143) tied for third place.

Edward Muttit Jones and Harry Watts (73+69-142) took the honours in the nett competition.

The winners of the nett scores were Edward Muttit Jones & Harry Watts.

Jack Helme and Damian Scholes (70+72-142) were second with Tom Kerr and Barry Ruddick (72+71-143) third.

Golf
Sport
Nick Elwell

By Nick Elwell

Grassroots Sports Editor

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News