Humphries and Magill secure Salver success

The annual competition was held at the Ludlow Golf Club, playing foursomes over 36 holes. And Humphries and Magill hit form to record gross scores of 68 and 70 for a 138 total and a four-shot success.
Second place went to Daniel Hand and Dani Hoof (71+7-142). Alex Allen and Jon Devereux (74+69-143) and Callum Brown and Ryan Forrest (72+71-143) tied for third place.
Edward Muttit Jones and Harry Watts (73+69-142) took the honours in the nett competition.
The winners of the nett scores were Edward Muttit Jones & Harry Watts.
Jack Helme and Damian Scholes (70+72-142) were second with Tom Kerr and Barry Ruddick (72+71-143) third.