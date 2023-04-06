Wolverhampton's 3 Hammers Golf Complex and its modern technology helping players to improve - WATCH

Reporter Ollie Westbury is given tips on his golf swing by golf academy director Rob Bluck, at Three Hammers Golf Complex, Wolverhampton

The 3 Hammers Golf Complex, near Wolverhampton, offers everything from a 15-hole short course, a restaurant, an American Golf shop and a soon-to-be adventure-golf course complete with 20ft dinosaurs!

But perhaps they are now renowned for their coaching and how they work with players of all abilities to help develop their game.

The coaching is headed up by a former PGA Midland, PGA EuroPro Tour and Challenge Tour golfer Rob Bluck.

He gets a ‘buzz’ out of seeing his players improve, and he explains what they offer at the complex.

“It is like a supermarket for golf,” said the 44-year-old, who has now been coaching for almost 30 years.

“We have got everything here from technology out on the driving range, we have a TopTracer range [which allows players to asses the height, speed, power and distance of their shots, among other things] which brings in heaps of people here.

“We have a first-class restaurant, so we have a little bit for everyone, people can come for food and drinks, they can come for practice, or they can come for both!

“We have a short golf course, 15 holes, which is ideal for beginners and ideal for experienced players alike.

“The short game is the most important part of the game if you are serious about improving so our course is perfect for that, and we have an American Golf store here too.

“We have an award-winning golf academy, which is what I am in charge of, we have instructors here for everybody.

“When I started there was just me and one other. Now there are six PGA coaches, two specialist junior coaches, and we have wellbeing coaches as well here now.

“One of my instructors is working on Sky Sports.”

Bluck himself, was born in Solihull, but he now lives in Bridgnorth with his family.

He trained at the Kings Norton Golf Club under the stewardship of someone he describes as one of the ‘greatest golfing instructors ever’ – David Leadbetter.

There, Bluck learnt Leadbetter’s philosophies before moving on to be a golf professional at The Shropshire and Lilleshall Hall golf clubs.

Playing is something he does not do as much any more, as he focuses all his energy on helping other players who visit the 3 Hammers improve – something he gets a lot of satisfaction from. He continued: “I have always been inquisitive, I have always wanted to find out why?

“For me, I get so much of a buzz out of helping others, I am blessed with my role as everyone is different.

“I work with all kinds of players and they all have their own goals, aspirations and levels.

“I try not to leave any stone left unturned.”

Since the coronavirus pandemic brought the entire world to a standstill, Bluck has been trialling a new form of coaching. It has seen him do less in-person client work and has become more technology-based.

Golfers do not have to travel to Staffordshire to have lessons with him, they can have them wherever they are in the world using an app.

“My priority is my golf coaching, I work with players of all abilities,” he explained. “But since Covid, I have been working with lots of my players online, I could not meet them obviously, during the pandemic.

“I have always worked with technology, I find it fascinating, it is a great way to communicate, many of my golfers have shared videos with me over the last 20 years.

“But over the last 20 years or so, I have started to grow an online business, working with players from all over the world. “I have clients in the USA, Australia, Uganda and lots of other places.

“The players tell me where they are at with their golf game, via an app, and what they want to improve.

“They send me some videos, all I want is to see them hit a golf shot. I then compile analysis side by side using drawing tools etc.

“What I also do is record a video for the player showing them exactly what I want them to work on.

“I will provide them with resources or practice plans, and we do is what I do in person, but in reality, I am never going to meet that person.

“They are accountable for their golf development and doing the practice sessions and submitting the feedback.”