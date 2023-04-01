Bridgnorth's red-hot Callum Brown blows away matchplay rivals

Callum Brown

Arscott Golf Club was the venue as Shropshire & Herefordshire Union of Golf Clubs held their annual championship which drew a field of 16 of the best players from both counties for the two-day, who are invited to enter based on last years order of merit.

And it was Brown and Dani Hoof, from Market Drayton Golf Club, who battled their way through to the final.

Brown had been on fire in his first three matches, winning 5&4, 7&6 and 6&5. And he maintained his form as he claimed a superb 8&7 victory on the 11th green.

After the match Brown said: “It was a challenging weekend with tricky conditions on both days.

“On Saturday, I relied on some solid ball striking and wedge play to navigate the course.

“However, Sunday presented a whole new set of challenges with the wind changing direction and the course playing longer due to the rain the night before.

“Despite this, I managed to maintain my focus and hit the ball exceptionally well, winning both of my Sunday matches.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to compete against such tough competition at the start of the season. It was good to come out on top and I want to thank all of the players, county officials, and Richard Pearson, who caddied for me in the last match.”

Joint third were Richard Pearson (Bridgnorth GC) and Jonathon Holston (Shifnal GC).

Hill Valley survived a fightback from The Shropshire to win the Hargrove Plate over two legs.

Hill Valley won all three points on their home course, and though The Shropshire came roaring back, another half in the second leg was enough to clinch it for Hill Valley.

President-elect Nigel Chesters presented them with the trophy.

There was more success for Hill Valley as Charlie Boys had his name engraved on the Shropshire & Herefordshire Union of Golf Clubs’ Junior Spring Cup for the first time.

Boys opened with a superb one-over-par 74 gross at Bridgnorth Golf Club, and was followed closely by defending champion Harri Matthews from Oswestry with a solid 76 (+3).

Back in third was Daniel Bailey from The Shropshire with a 78 (+5) gross, and Isaac Jones from Oswestry was chasing hard in fourth with an 80 (+7) gross.

Just to add to the highlights of a great first round, 12-year-old Harry Slater from Wrekin stamped his mark on the par-three 14th with a hole in one.

Slater had obviously gained confidence from his ace and shot a brilliant afternoon round of 80 (+7) to finish seventh overall on 166.

Max Balmforth (Hawkstone Park) also came in with an 80 (+7) and a total of 163 to claim sixth, while Bailey 83 (+10) and Llanymynech’s Harry Goffin claimed joint fourth on 161 – the latter with the lowest afternoon round of 78 (+5).

Jones came through in third with 159 overall and Matthews second on 158, leaving Boys to take the trophy on 155 overall after a nervy second round of 81 (+8).

Golf returns

Arscott

Men’s Bogey Competition. Division One: Allen Humphries (10) 0; 2 David Griffiths (7) -1; 3 Darren Boyd (6) -1. Division Two: 1 Paul Carpenter (14) 7; 2 David Morris (17) 3; 3 Darren Wellings (17) 3. Division Three: 1 Ian Carswell (24) -4; 2 Mark Parry (25) -4; 3 Tim Wood (24) -6.

Ladies Stableford: 1 Jane O’Brien (18) 34pts; 2 Sue Ecclestone (28) 30pts; 3 Laura Morris (9) 27pts.

Men’s Stableford. Division One: 1 Damian O’Brien (10) 39pts; 2 Martin Cooke (6) 36pts; 3 Ian Jones (10) 36pts. Division Two: 1 John Larkham (13) 37pts; 2 Kevin Hands (19) 37pts; 3 Steve Travi (13) 33pts. Division Three: 1 Tim Wood (24) 37 pts; 2 Paul Lloyd (23) 33pts; 3 Mark Newman (25) 31pts.

Ladies Medal 1: 1 Joan Simcox 102-24=78; 2 Laura Morris 87-9=78; 3 Gillian Cackett 93-15=78.

Ladies Medal 2: 1 Helen Pearson 112-28=84; 2 Paula Bull 109-24=85; 3 Stella Whiston 121-34=87.

