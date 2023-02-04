Charles is hoping to make golf fun during presidency

Following in the footsteps of Doug Parry, Sievewright said he hopes to ‘emulate the same enthusiasm and work ethic’.
During his two-year reign he looks forward to visiting all of the Union clubs, supporting the county men, senior and junior teams, as well as the championship competitions.
“For me, golf is all about fun, making new friends, and, if any county competition success comes along then that is an added bonus,” Sievewright said.
The new president has many years of experience in the golfing community. A Patshull Park Golf Club member for 37 years, before they closed during Covid, he is now a proud member at Bridgnorth Golf Club. He was also club junior organiser for more than 18 years, becoming club captain in 2006.
Sievewright, who has also announced his president-elect as Nigel Chesters, added: “I wish all golfers in the county an enjoyable and fun year playing our lovely game.”
Golf returns
Arscott
Pearl Dyas Trophy/Turkey Trot: 1 Jacqui Mullineux (10) 18pts; 2 Jane O’Brien (10) 15pts; 3 Joan Simcox (11) 14pts. Mixed Xmas Jumper Competition: 1 David Griffiths (7) 36pts; 2 Peter Walker (16) 32pts; 3 Ian Carswell (26) 31pts. Turkey Trot: 1 Craig Porter (22) 34pts; 2 David Rogers (10) 32pts; 3 Rob Ball (11) 32pts.
Hawkstone Park
Men’s Stableford. Division One: 1 John Davies 44; 2 Robin Mackness 43; 3 Tommy O’Flaherty 42. Division Two: 1 Trevor Young 44 on countback; 2 Nathan Duce 44; 3 Richard Sutherland 43. Seniors Stableford: 1 Dave Greaves 41; 2 Richard Williams 39 on countback; 3 Steve Pursglove 39. Ladies Canadian Greensomes: 1 Liz Dutton/Angela Gwilt 28 on countback; 2 Helen Apperley/Angela Boxall 28 on countback; 3 Julie Wales/ Caroline Hollins 28. Ladies Stableford: 1 Helen Apperley 28 on countback; 2 Kath Gleave 28; 3 Francine Nutt 27.
Men’s Stableford. Division One: 1 Paul Corfield 44 on countback; 2 Mark Hitchin 44; 3 Steve Saunders 43. Division Two: 1 John Hampson 43; 2 Paul Harris 42, 3 David Barnett 41. Turkey Shoot. Division One: 1 Stewart Mills 34; 2 Paul Greatbatch 30 on countback; 3 Tony Harrop 30. Division Two: 1 Dave Ralphs 34; 2 Trevor Young 30 on countback; 3 Neil Lloyd-Butler 30. Division Three: 1 Paul Harris 40; 2 Terry Nutt 35; 3 Mike Arthur 33. Ladies: 1 Gina Chesters 27; 2 NicolaJones 26 on countback; 3 Kath Gleave 26. Men’s Stableford: 1 Mike Arthur 38; 2 Andrew Sylvester 34; 3 Keith Marsh 33. Seniors Christmas Stableford: 1 Paul Tenneson 40 on countback; 2 Tony Harrop 40; 3 Lawrence Ellerby 39. Seniors Medal: 1 Robin Mackness 46; 2 Dave Robson 42 on countback; 3 David Baker 42. Men’s Medal: 1 Ben Carr 62; 2 Justin Domagalski 71 on countback; 3 Robin Mackness 71.