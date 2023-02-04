Charles is hoping to make golf fun during presidency

Charles Sievewright

Following in the footsteps of Doug Parry, Sievewright said he hopes to ‘emulate the same enthusiasm and work ethic’.

During his two-year reign he looks forward to visiting all of the Union clubs, supporting the county men, senior and junior teams, as well as the championship competitions.

“For me, golf is all about fun, making new friends, and, if any county competition success comes along then that is an added bonus,” Sievewright said.

The new president has many years of experience in the golfing community. A Patshull Park Golf Club member for 37 years, before they closed during Covid, he is now a proud member at Bridgnorth Golf Club. He was also club junior organiser for more than 18 years, becoming club captain in 2006.

Sievewright, who has also announced his president-elect as Nigel Chesters, added: “I wish all golfers in the county an enjoyable and fun year playing our lovely game.”

Golf returns

Arscott

Pearl Dyas Trophy/Turkey Trot: 1 Jacqui Mullineux (10) 18pts; 2 Jane O’Brien (10) 15pts; 3 Joan Simcox (11) 14pts. Mixed Xmas Jumper Competition: 1 David Griffiths (7) 36pts; 2 Peter Walker (16) 32pts; 3 Ian Carswell (26) 31pts. Turkey Trot: 1 Craig Porter (22) 34pts; 2 David Rogers (10) 32pts; 3 Rob Ball (11) 32pts.

Hawkstone Park

Men’s Stableford. Division One: 1 John Davies 44; 2 Robin Mackness 43; 3 Tommy O’Flaherty 42. Division Two: 1 Trevor Young 44 on countback; 2 Nathan Duce 44; 3 Richard Sutherland 43. Seniors Stableford: 1 Dave Greaves 41; 2 Richard Williams 39 on countback; 3 Steve Pursglove 39. Ladies Canadian Greensomes: 1 Liz Dutton/Angela Gwilt 28 on countback; 2 Helen Apperley/Angela Boxall 28 on countback; 3 Julie Wales/ Caroline Hollins 28. Ladies Stableford: 1 Helen Apperley 28 on countback; 2 Kath Gleave 28; 3 Francine Nutt 27.