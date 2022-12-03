Wren is the champion of champions at Bridgnorth

Bridgnorth golf

In the past, the club’s presentation evening has seen members who have won competitions during the year invited to be officially presented with their trophy by the men’s or ladies’ captain, which was preceded by a meal.

This year to make the day more appealing the club introduced The Champion of Champions Trophy, which was played for on the same day and open to all members who have won one or more trophies in the past 12 months.

It proved to be a popular decision as 39 trophy winners battled it out for glory on the fairways before heading into the clubhouse for a two-course meal and the presentations.

And it was Wren who claimed the new Champion of Champions trophy, thanks to a fantastic score of 43 points, which was four clear of runner-up Ben Taylor. Third place went to Matt Lunn, also with 39, followed by Tim Cox (36) and then Robert Jones (35).