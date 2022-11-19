Bridgnorth net the Shropshire spoils

The winning Bridgnorth team

The team from Bridgnorth have swept their county rivals aside to claim glory in the Shropshire Ladies County Golf Association Handicap League.

The winning team of Vanessa Statham, Angela Hinton, captain Sally Weaver, Marlyn Radford, Paulette Morris and Suzanne Huxley clinched the silverware by beating Hawkstone Park Golf Club in a thrilling final at Mile End Golf Club.

The two clubs went toe-to-toe in a tense battle and after four keenly contested matches they were locked together at 2-2, leaving the last pair still playing to determine the win.

Morris took her opponent to the 20th hole in a nail-biting finish to seal the victory for Bridgnorth.

The ladies had started their route to overall glory with victories against The Shropshire and Shrewsbury. They then overcame Arscott in the semi-final to qualify for the final showdown with Hawkstone Park.