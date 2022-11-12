Ellesmere College golfers in the UK’s top five

Ellesmere College golfers Charlie Ashbrook, Marcus Wildblood and Jonjo Ashbrook.

The academy has also had a string of team and individual successes this year after they reached the final of the Independent Schools Golf Association (ISGA) National Match Play – and they were also unbeaten in every friendly.

The team consisted of Charlie Ashbrook, Marcus Wildblood and Jonjo Ashbrook the latter of whom picked up several individual tournament wins including the ISGT Schools tournament at Blackwell Golf Club and gaining amateur world ranking points for wins at Carden Park and Dundonald Links.

The golf academy offers girls and boys of all standards from eight to 18 the opportunity to choose from a range of programmes designed to enhance each stage of their golfing journey.

Rob Ashbrook, PGA advanced professional and head coach of the golf academy, said: "It has been another amazing year for the Academy and our golfers. The academy continues to go from strength to strength – offering many youngsters the opportunity to play and develop their golfing skills.

"To be ranked fifth in the ISGA rankings for Great Britain is a tremendous achievement and a climb of 20 places on where we were just two years ago.