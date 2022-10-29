Shropshire golfers celebrate President’s Cup success

The President’s Cup was given to Bridgnorth Golf Club by then-president Brigadier Goulburn to celebrate his 80th birthday in 1986 and is a four-ball better-ball competition.
James Lee & Andy Thompson took home the prize with a score of 65 – on countback over the last six holes from Matt Lunn & John Gidney.
The next three places all went round in 66, so again were decided on countback – with George Wall & Harry Broad third, Gavin Caw & Tom Alford fourth and Jonathon Guest & Phillip Murphy fifth.
Current president Vivien Catterall held her president’s supper in the evening – the first since Covid.
Arscott: Mixed Stableford. Division One: 1 Allen Humphries (10) 35pts; 2 Mick Cowlishaw (10) 35pts; 3 Daniel Brookfield (10) 34pts.
Division Two: 1 Ewan Purslow (13) 38pts; 2 John McKay (15) 36pts; 3 Nick Jones (16) 34pts. Division Three: Paul Lawrie (26) 35pts; 2 Christopher O’Connell (36) 35pts; 3 Kevin Hands (22) 34pts.
Ladies Two of Three: 1 P Bull, G Richards & S Whiston (21) 65pts; 2 J Mullineux, C Cooke & M Cumming (19) 63pts; 3 J O’Brien, G Cackett & J Major (16) 62pts.
Mixed Texas Scramble: 1 P Mulreid, L Mulreid, D Mulreid & H Mulreid 67-16=51; 2 A Hughes, J Wynne, M Pollard & O Corbett 64-13=51; 3 G Palmer, N Jones, P Sinclair & A Cole 65-12=53.
Llanymynech: Ladies
Autumn 18 Hole Stableford.
Division One: 1 Norma Hughes 36pts; 2 Viv Davies 34pts. Division Two: 1 Sue Bonsall 35pts on c/b; 2 Katey Andrew 35pts. Division Three: 1 Ratree Coleman 34pts; 2 Sara Davies 33pts. Nine Hole Stableford: 1 Margaret Ratcliffe 19pts.