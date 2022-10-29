Notification Settings

Shropshire golfers celebrate President’s Cup success

GolfPublished: Comments

Thirty-seven pairs entered this year’s President’s Cup at Bridgnorth Golf Club.

Arscott Golf Club captain John Morris with trophy winners following the recent annual trophy presentations
The President’s Cup was given to Bridgnorth Golf Club by then-president Brigadier Goulburn to celebrate his 80th birthday in 1986 and is a four-ball better-ball competition.

James Lee & Andy Thompson took home the prize with a score of 65 – on countback over the last six holes from Matt Lunn & John Gidney.

The next three places all went round in 66, so again were decided on countback – with George Wall & Harry Broad third, Gavin Caw & Tom Alford fourth and Jonathon Guest & Phillip Murphy fifth.

Current president Vivien Catterall held her president’s supper in the evening – the first since Covid.

Golf returns

Arscott: Mixed Stableford. Division One: 1 Allen Humphries (10) 35pts; 2 Mick Cowlishaw (10) 35pts; 3 Daniel Brookfield (10) 34pts.

Division Two: 1 Ewan Purslow (13) 38pts; 2 John McKay (15) 36pts; 3 Nick Jones (16) 34pts. Division Three: Paul Lawrie (26) 35pts; 2 Christopher O’Connell (36) 35pts; 3 Kevin Hands (22) 34pts.

Ladies Two of Three: 1 P Bull, G Richards & S Whiston (21) 65pts; 2 J Mullineux, C Cooke & M Cumming (19) 63pts; 3 J O’Brien, G Cackett & J Major (16) 62pts.

Mixed Texas Scramble: 1 P Mulreid, L Mulreid, D Mulreid & H Mulreid 67-16=51; 2 A Hughes, J Wynne, M Pollard & O Corbett 64-13=51; 3 G Palmer, N Jones, P Sinclair & A Cole 65-12=53.

Llanymynech: Ladies

Autumn 18 Hole Stableford.

Division One: 1 Norma Hughes 36pts; 2 Viv Davies 34pts. Division Two: 1 Sue Bonsall 35pts on c/b; 2 Katey Andrew 35pts. Division Three: 1 Ratree Coleman 34pts; 2 Sara Davies 33pts. Nine Hole Stableford: 1 Margaret Ratcliffe 19pts.

