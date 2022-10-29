Shrewsbury's teenage ace Isla tees up shot at golf’s ‘junior major’ in Portugal

Shrewsbury 16-year-old Isla McDonald-O’Brien is in Portugal for the top competition.

McDonald-O’Brien is one of 12 girls to have qualified for the final of the Telegraph Junior Championship, which is sponsored by former US Open winner Justin Rose and starts on Monday at the Quinta Do Lago course in the Algarve.

The 16-year-old, who attends Moreton Hall Oswestry, booked her place with a blistering round of 73 at the Fairhaven Trophy earlier this year.

McDonald-O’Brien, who honed her skills at Shrewsbury Golf Club, will be aiming to cap off an impressive 12 months which has seen her finish runner-up in the McEvoy Trophy and R&A girls under-16 amateur championships, while also receiving a string of international call-ups.

She was among six goals selected by England for European Girls’ Team Championship, winning three out of her five matches at the tournament, which took place in Iceland in July, before also being chosen for the European Young Masters event in Finland later that same month.

McDonald-O’Brien, who lists America’s reigning Olympic champion Nelly Korda as her favourite player, has been playing golf since the age of five.

n A four-under par second round of 67 put Shropshire’s Ashley Chesters five shots off the lead in the Portugal Masters on the DP World Tour.

The Hawkestone Park golfer was toed for 21st going into today’s third round at Vilamoura.