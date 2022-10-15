Eight-year-old George wins it for Shropshire & Herefordshire under 14s

The Shropshire & Herefordshire Under-14s team that faced Worcestershire at Bromsgrove Golf Club. Back row, from left: Harry Slater, Jack Dirkin, Alfie Daniels, Ben Steventon, Harry Bryce, Ross Coleman, Doug Parry (president). Front: Brodie Miler, Hugo Roberts, George Smith, Harry Smith

Smith nervlessly holed out on the 17th to complete a 3-2 victory for S&H at Bromsgrove Golf Club.

Brodie Miller (Telford) and Jack Dirkin (Wrekin) were the first pair out and one up with two to play, but succumbed to a late comeback against a strong pairing and lost out on the last.

They were followed out by Ben Steventon (Telford) and Harry Slater (Wrekin), who won the match on the 16th to triumph 3&2.

Harry Bryce (Telford) and Harry Smith (Ludlow) were involved in a tense encounter that went all the way to the 17th before Bryce, not for the first time this season, nailed a big putt to take the point and win 2&1.

Ross Coleman (Wrekin) and Hugo Roberts (Shifnal) found the going a bit tougher in their match, eventually falling to a 3&2 defeat.

So, it was all down to the final pairing, with captain Alfie Daniels and his eight-year-old playing partner George Smith (Ludlow), who were five up after 13 holes.