Eight-year-old George wins it for Shropshire & Herefordshire under 14s

Eight-year-old George Smith sunk the decisive putt as Shropshire & Herefordshire edged out Worcestershire in their penultimate match of the season.

The Shropshire & Herefordshire Under-14s team that faced Worcestershire at Bromsgrove Golf Club. Back row, from left: Harry Slater, Jack Dirkin, Alfie Daniels, Ben Steventon, Harry Bryce, Ross Coleman, Doug Parry (president). Front: Brodie Miler, Hugo Roberts, George Smith, Harry Smith
Smith nervlessly holed out on the 17th to complete a 3-2 victory for S&H at Bromsgrove Golf Club.

Brodie Miller (Telford) and Jack Dirkin (Wrekin) were the first pair out and one up with two to play, but succumbed to a late comeback against a strong pairing and lost out on the last.

They were followed out by Ben Steventon (Telford) and Harry Slater (Wrekin), who won the match on the 16th to triumph 3&2.

Harry Bryce (Telford) and Harry Smith (Ludlow) were involved in a tense encounter that went all the way to the 17th before Bryce, not for the first time this season, nailed a big putt to take the point and win 2&1.

Ross Coleman (Wrekin) and Hugo Roberts (Shifnal) found the going a bit tougher in their match, eventually falling to a 3&2 defeat.

So, it was all down to the final pairing, with captain Alfie Daniels and his eight-year-old playing partner George Smith (Ludlow), who were five up after 13 holes.

However, Worcestershire kept themselves in it and kept the match alive with two holes to play until Smith sunk an important putt to complete the 2&1 triumph and 3-2 overall match win.

