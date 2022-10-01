Lilleshall stars hit form to bring home the silverware

Katelyn Wilkie

Katelyn Wilkie, Jo Cole and Bernadette Micklewright all left their rivals green with envy as they brought home the silverware

Junior captain Wilkie, playing off a handicap index of 2.9, led the victory charge by winning the Midlands Girls’ County Champion of Champions event held at Burghley Park Golf Club.

County champions from the six Midland regions competed for the prestigious trophy but it was 16-year-old Wilkie who came out on top. She will now represent the Midlands in the England regional junior finals.

Wilkie has been playing golf since the age of three, and first joined the Shervill Golf Junior Development Programme in 2014 and continues that path at Lilleshall where she often helps with the coaching of the younger members.

There was further success for the club in the SLCGA Autumn Meeting at Market Drayton Golf Club.

Double County Success for Lilleshall Hall Golf Club 2 Lady golfers from Lilleshall Hall Golf Club won county singles trophy’s at the SLCGA Autumn Meeting 2022 played this year at Market Drayton.

Cole claimed victory in the The Wynne Corrie Trophy – a knockout competition that saw winners from clubs across the county battle it out for glory on finals day.

And Micklewright repeated that feat in the medal competition as she headed home with The Ritchie Salver.

Lilleshall are the only club to win both competitions in the same year, and this was the second time they have achieved that.

n n n n

Telford Golf Club’s Brodie Miller and Katie Halliday have been crowned County Junior Mixed Greensomes champions.

The contest was held at a breezy Hawkstone Park with seven mixed pairs in the shootout for silverware.

It proved to be a keenly contested event with the final outcome eventually decided on a back nine countback.

Miller and Halliday were the first to post a score of 38 points, which as other scores rolled in, was looking very hard to beat.

That total was eventually matched by Dan Bailey (The Shropshire) and Seren Ramsey (Llanymynech). But it was Miller and Halliday who took home the spoils after scoring a point more on the back nine.

n n n n

Llanymynech’s Harry Goffin represented Shropshire & Herefordshire at two Champion of Champions tournaments.

Goffin, who won the S&H Boys’ Championships back in July, endured a testing day at the English Golf Champion of Champions Event at Woodhall Spa where scores of 81 and 79 saw him finish tied 24th. Next up for Goffin was the Midland Golf Union Champion of Champions at Burghley Park GC near Peterborough.

He finished tied eighth in the under-18 category after rounds of 73 and 75.

Isaac Jones (Oswestry) took part in the under-16s battle for glory but failed to capitalise on a solid first round 74 to come home in the afternoon with an 81 (+11) which left him in 12th place in his age group and 16th overall.

n n n n

Ady Marshall (Herefordshire) came out on top in the Shropshire & Herefordshire Open Championship at Burghill Valley Golf Club.

The contest was played over 36 holes and featured both amateurs and PGA professionals.

Marshall took the title after posting a two over par gross score of 144. Jamie Mee (Leominster) was second with 145 and Burghill Valley’s Cameron Probert third with 147.

n n n n

Shropshire & Herefordshire under-14s were edged out by Staffordshire before battling their way to a draw with Derbyshire.

In their first contest since lifting the 10 Counties Team of Six Championship, the youngsters took on Staffordshire at Arscott.

Telford duo Ben Steventon and Brodie Miller went down 2&1 in the opening match before Harry Slater (Wrekin) and Harry Bryce (Telford) halved their clash.

Wrekin pair Alfie Daniels and Ross Coleman then tasted defeat before Seb Reynolds (Shifnal) and Harry Smith raced to four up after five holes on their way to an impressive 5&4 success.

Hugo Roberts (Shifnal) and George Davies (The Grove) then lost on the final green in the last match as S&H went down 3.5-1.5.

S&H’s next clash saw them travel to Brailsford in Derbyshire.

The visitors were forced to field a very young side that included a debut for eight-year-old George Smith (Ludlow).

Miller and Bryce were first out for S&H and a tight contest went the hosts’ way on the final green.

In the next match-up, Steventon and Slater played some superb golf to race into a five-shot lead after six holes. But confusion of a ruling then checked their progress and the home pair fought back to halve the match. Wrekin’s Jack Dirkin and Ross Coleman then impressed to claim a 2&1 success to level the match.

Debutant George Smith and Alfie Daniels (Wrekin) were next out with Smith showing no signs of nerves as the pair won 1up to put S&H in front overall.

But the hosts then levelled the scores as Harry Smith and Roberts suffered a 3&2 reverse.

Golf returns

Arscott

Travistock Cup Texas Scramble: 1 N Newman, R Cloak, P Carpenter & T Wood 64-11=53; 2 G Palmer, T Cloak, W Frooms & M Morris 68-13=55; 3 D Skone, D Wallington,R Marston & A Davies 68-13=55.

Junior Championships - Bentick Trophy: Jessica Roberts; Academy Cup: Andrew Balzkyk.

Ladies Daily Mail Foursomes: 1 J Chaff & B Parnell (18) 32 pts; 2 J Mullineux & E Griffiths (28) 32; 3 H Pearson & J Brace (29) 32.

Wrekin