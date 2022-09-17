Sisters team up to help Hill Valley win championship

Hill Valley Junior Team with Shrewsbury Lady Captain Mary Saul. From left: Mary Saul, Harry Price, girls champion Lucy Crump and girls gross winner Lauren Crump

The team of sisters Lauren and Lucy Crump, as well as Harry Price, finished two shots clear of the field.

There was also individual success for Lauren and Lucy, who won the best girls gross score and the girls' Handicap Shield, respectively.

Harry Slater earned the Gilbert Patch Trophy for Wrekin 2 with a nett score of 63, which helped his team finish in the runners-up position.

A mother and daughter have made history at Shifnal Golf Club’s annual championships.

Alex Peters won the ladies' 36-hole championship with a score of 144, while mum Ann won the net Mary Turner Figurine in the same competition, hitting 152 for the day.

No mother and daughter had won Shifnal ladies' two most prestigious awards in the same year.

Three Shropshire golfers finished well when England Golf held the Champion of Champions of all England Counties.

Sam Roberts (Llanymynech) came tied 25th in the men's section, while Mike Jones (Oswestry) finished tied fifth in the senior section and Harry Goffin (Llanymynech) tied 24th in the juniors.

Defending champions Jon Devereux & Alex Allen retained the Brian Lewis Trophy, held at Church Stretton Golf Club and played a pairs foursomes competition over 36 holes.

They scored rounds of 66 and 65, respectively, for a total of 131gross.

The pairs of Cameron Dhir & Matt Langman and Tom Kerr & Barry Ruddick tied for second place, two shots back.

The best nett winners were Alex Grainger & Dan Taylor with 62+62, four shots ahead of Andy Dixon & Sean McCarthy (66+62).

Golf returns

Arscott

Seniors Stableford: 1 Robert Fry (21) 42pts; 2 Roland Stott (13) 36pts; 3 Daniel Richards (20) 36pts.

Ladies Medal 15 & Premier Trophy : 1 Jess Roberts 97-20=70; 2 Gillian Cackett 89-15=74; 3 Jean Chaff 85-11=74.