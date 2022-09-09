Shropshire Under-14s triumph in the County Championships

The triumphant under-14s with the trophies at Longcliffe Golf Club, including captain Zach Banks with the Cup

They topped the championships to win the Mont’s Trophy after battling through overnight rain to pick up the victory.

The under-14s impressed against the other 10 Midlands counties and finished the tournament with a 15-point gap between themselves and second place.

The team was made up of three members from Wrekin Golf Club who helped pull the S&H team through to the marquee victory.

Wrekin’s Jack Dirkin teed off for the youngsters and produced a score of gross 81 for his teammates to follow. Fellow clubman Harry Slater, aged 12 and the youngest of the group, was up next and maintained the equilibrium with a solid 80 gross.

Ben Steventon of Telford Golf Club struggled to maintain the seven under-par score that the group had collated so far, but on the back nine managed to pull through to hit level par. Steventon’s round gave a glimmer of positivity for the coaching team as Brodie Miller pulled through with an impressive score of 76.

The S&H team found themselves level with reigning champions Cambridgeshire who were most likely to halt their charge.

A new spark was needed in order to take the lead and potentially win the title. Up stepped team captain Zach Banks produced a superb 73 gross to win the championship and also claimed the individual tournament prize with Wrekin’s Alfie Daniels ready to finish the round.