Young stars Roberts and Watts come out on top

Finalists

The competition was held at the Shropshire Golf Club with 13 players battling it out over 36 holes for the gross and nett titles.

An early morning deluge delayed the start by over an hour but there was some impressive golf on view once the action started.

Watts (Ludlow) and Harry Bryce (Telford) both shot a one over par 55 to lead the gross competition by one shot from Jack Dirkin (Wrekin) with Brodie Miller (Telford) and Roberts (Shifnal) just two off the lead.

The nett competition was very keenly contested with a lowest score of nett 40 (57 gross) from Roberts followed in by Alex Wood (Ludlow) on 42 (59 gross).

Young peewee graduate Harry Smith (Ludlow) backed up his under-14 county selection with a 43 (64 gross) to lie third.

At lunch, the rain made a brief return to delay the second round by another hour.

The scoring was tight throughout the afternoon session and it was Watts who managed to stay ahead of the field with a second consecutive 55 gross for a total of 110.

Miller carded a level par 54 and a total of 111 to claim second place.

The nett battle was won by Roberts, but only just, after a second round 48 for a grand total of 88.

Surprise package Charlie Watkins (Burghill Valley) claimed the the runners-up spot with the same score on countback.

Tom Kerr is celebrating success after coming out on top in the county Match Play Competition at the Wrekin Golf Club.

The event took part over two days with Kerr, Alex Allen, Craig Simmons and James Showell all progressing from Saturday’s quarter-finals.

On Sunday, Kerr triumphed 1up against Allen while Simmons claimed victory in his match against Showell on the 15th.

The final was a very exciting close match but on the 16th Kerr went one up and then almost holed out his tee shot on the 17th to win the championship.

Will Tarrell and Shyam Patel headed home with the silverware following impressive displays in the Arscott Golf Club Championship.

Tarrell put together rounds of 75 and 76 for a final total of 151 to claim victory in the gross event.

Nic Crosland (78+76=154) came home second with Tim Evans (81+76=157).

Patel powered to victory in the nett competition. Rounds of 81 and 86 gave him a nett total of 127.

Colin Beaman (93+87 nett 138) was second with David Jones (85+89 nett 140) completing the top three.

Wrekin dominated proceedings in the the Sixes Sievewright Trophy.

The event was staged at the Shropshire Golf Club, where 16 teams from around Shropshire and Herefordshire enjoyed a day of fun and music.

There was a tense end to the tournament with the Slater brothers fighting it out as Wrekin 1 beat Wrekin 3 in the final showdown.

It went right down to the wire, where big brother Charlie, and playing partner Johnnie Brookshaw, came out on top in a tight encounter to win 1up on the last against young Harry Slater and partner Alfie Daniels.

The day had started with a nearest the pin competition on the first hole, where players teed off with music blasting away.

Matt Cutler (Lilleshall) took the honours for the boys with a four-footer from his first tee shot of the day.