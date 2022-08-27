Mixed bag for Shropshire in Tri match

Back L to R - Edward Muttitt Jones, Rhys Thomas, Daniel Bailey, Samuel Cleland, Charlie Slater Front l to R - Harry Watts, Ben Steventon, Harry Slater, Stanley Lin, Brodie Miller

The morning foursomes kicked off with S&H playing foursomes against Staffordshire and Worcestershire, and Worcestershire playing Staffordshire.

S&H were behind in both at lunch with 3-2 and 3.5-1.5 deficits against Staffordshire and Worcestershire respectively.

Wins for the Wrekin pairing of brothers Charlie and Harry Slater in both matches were the highlight for S&H, along with a victory for Telford's stars Ben Steventon and Brodie Miller against Worcestershire and a half against Staffordshire.

The afternoon session started with a mix of sunshine and wind and eventually pouring rain. However, S&H stuck to the task of fighting back and this they did against Worcestershire, eventually overcoming them in a tense finish.

The front five lifted S&H to within a single point before the final four strolled in with four points to take the match 8.5-6.5.

While all this was happening, S&H were also busy in the match against Staffordshire, who consolidated their hold on the score line by winning the first three singles. Despite a mini surge through the middle order, the youngsters from S&H could not turn things around against a strong Staffordshire team and eventually went down 9.5-5.5 with Charlie Slater, Rhys Thomas and Steventon winning their games.