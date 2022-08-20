Wrekin tee up sessions to get more women into golf

Wrekin

Following the England Golf programme and attaining the R&A’s Women in Golf Charter, the club and head PGA professional Rob Grier started a ladies' academy that developed and ran a very successful programme of seven lessons over the summer.

A total of 12 ladies, all novices to the game, signed up for a series seven lessons and have all developed a new love of the game.

The programme saw them learn and develop the basic skills of the game, which they are now able to take out on to the course.

So popular has the scheme been, that some of the participants, along with a number of new enquiries, have signed up to a programme of a further six lessons under Grier's tutelage.

One of the newcomers, Sam Vale, enjoyed the experience, as she commented: “I’ve been a golf widow for 21 years, fortunately Wrekin golf club has given me the opportunity, through the ladies' academy, to find out why my husband enjoys golf so much.

"Seven lessons later I joined the golf club, played my first round and I am looking forward to the next academy sessions, meeting more ladies who enjoy golf and being inspired to progress in the game.”

The academy has been so successful that England Golf’s area club support officer Ciara Kelly made a visit to see the ladies in action at their final lesson.

Kelly who supports golf clubs across Shropshire, Herefordshire, Staffordshire and Worcestershire, hailed Wrekin’s initiative as a great success.

She said: “It was a pleasure to visit Wrekin Golf Club’s final women’s academy coaching session. I first met with Harry Jones (general manager) and the women’s section at Wrekin back in February where we discussed how the club wanted to recruit more Women.

“I was so enthused by the club’s passion, and this was rewarded with club gaining the R&A Women in Golf Charter in March for their commitment to women’s golf.

"It is fantastic to see the club’s hard work come to fruition with two full women’s coaching blocks which will hopefully lead to many new female members in the months and years to come.”