Ruddick and Davies are the Shrewsbury club champs

Shrewsbury Golf Club champions Barry Ruddick and Helen Davies

In sweltering heat, Ruddick gradually reeled in overnight leader David Blofield in the 36-hole weekend competition at the Condover club.

Chipping in for a two on the 17th, he took a two-shot lead up the 18th, only to slice his second shot into the bunker on the right of the ninth hole.

An excellent recovery saw him finish with a bogey, while Blofield's birdie putt to tie for the lead slid narrowly wide.

Connor Cheshire was third, while Phil Eatock shot a hole in one on the eighth.

Davies carded a gross 86 and 85 on the women’s one-day 36-hole competition to finish six shots in front of second- placed Karen Thaw with a 92 and 85.

Marie O’Sullivan was third, just one shot, back carding 93 and 85.

Best nett score and winner of the Condover Cup was Abi Randall with a nett 72 and 68 with Elaine Adams in the runner-up spot with 76 and 72.

Market Drayton's Robert Aston finished second by one shot to Enville's Paul Griffiths at the Midland Golf Union's Seniors Amateur Championship at the Herefordshire Golf Club.

Llanymynech A finished winners of the Hargrove Plate after beating Ludlow home and away by a score of 2-1 on each occasion.

Golf returns

Arscott

Ladies Waltz: 1 B Parnell, J May & C Cooke 91-20=71.

Ladies Stableford: 1 Cathy Cooke (32) 35pts; 2 Trish Harding (30) 35pts; 3 Yvonne Aldridge (21) 33pts.

Men's Open: 1 Jon Lokier & Matthew Doyle (Arscott GC) 41pts; 2 Tim Corfield & Mark Corfield (Shrewsbury GC) 41pts; 3 Pete Davies (Arscott GC) & N France 40pts; 4 Dave Wallace (Arscott GC) & Geoff Harrison (Meole Brace GC) 40pts; 5 Damian O'Brien & Dave Griffiths (Arscott GC) 40pts; 6 Simon Nicholls & Paul Tonks (Druids Heath GC) 40pts.

Hawkstone Park

Seniors 4BBB: 1 William Ncube & David Bakernn 46pts; 2 Tim Noble & Alex Mutch 45pts OBN; 3 David Hiles & Clive Tinsley 45pts.

President's Day. President's Putter: Wendy Simpson 40pts. Seniors: 1 Kevin Draper 36 OBN; 2 Nigel Ross 36; 3 Richard Jones Roberts 35. Men Division One: 1 Tim Hammett 37 OBN; 2 Les Molyneux 37; 3 Rob Clarke 35. Division Two: 1 Nathan Hughes 37 OBN; 2 Phillip Green 37; 3 Andrew Hughes 34. Ladies: 1 Pauline Lauder 38; 2 Sue Robson 36; 3 Jane Lloyd 33. Juniors: Lucy Crump 38.

Walker Cup Round Four: 1 William Ncube 39; 2 Barry Loynes 37 OBN; 3 Mike Powell 37.

Junior Club Championship: 1 Daniel Bridge 60; 2 Joshua Measur 63; 3 Ben Carr 73.

Lady Captains Day. Division One: Angeline Ooi 40; 2 Julie Wales 34 OBN; 3 Nicky Jones 34. Division Two: 1 Sharon Jones 40 OBN; 2 Angela Gwilt 40; 3 Dale Benbow 36.

Seniors Trophy: 1 Frank Gregory 41&39=80; 2 Alan Parkinson 38&41=79.

Llanymynech

Ladies Club Championship. Mary Roberts Salver for Best Gross: 1 Izzy Negron Jennings 72; 2 Annie Weetman 79. Pant Bowl for Best Nett: 1 Val Jones 67; 2 Ceri Broughall 68. Bronze Plate for Best Gross with Handicaps 21+: 1 Val Jones 89: 2 Ann Holmes 94.

Ladies 18-Hole Medal. Division One: 1 Izzy Negron Jennings 69 nett; 2 Beverley Cadwallader 70 nett. Division Two: 1 Val Jones 67 nett; 2 Ceri Broughall 68 nett. Division Three: 1 June Brydon 68 nett on c/b; 2 Lesley Winslow 68 nett.

Elderflower Salver: 1 Gail Roberts 65 nett; 2 June Brydon 68 nett.

Ladies July 18 Hole Medal. Division One: 1 Rachel Pritchard 70 nett; 2 Carol Griffiths 72 nett. Division Two: 1 Margaret Ratcliffe 71 nett; 2 Desley Davies 72 nett. Division Three: 1 Gail Roberts 65 nett; 2 June Brydon 68 nett.

Shrewsbury

Ladies O’Shea Salver 4 Ball Batter Ball: 1.W.Fisher J.Perrin (43) 48; 2 J.Ellis C McAvoy (34) 47; S.Townsend M.Stephens (37) 45.

Ladies 9 hole stableford: 1 Pamela Morgan (19) 21;2 Pat Clarke (19) 21; 3 Maggie Millward (12) 20.

Men’s Rose Bowl Division One: 1 Daniel McGowan (9) 68; 2 Simon Pound (7) 68; 3 Simon Jones (9) 69. Division Two: 1 Lynn Jones (17) 66; Graham Williams (23) 68; 3 Ben Sidley (19) 68.

Senior Men’s Veterans’ Trophy. Division One: 1 William Brewin (11) 39; 2 Richard Wilson (9) 37; 3 Richard Osborne (9) 36: Division Two: 1 Andy Brooks (14) 42; 2 Robert Hill (18) 41; 3 Brian Reid (14) 40. Division Three: 1 Michael Skelton (28) 45; 2 Gordon Taylor 19 (45); 3 Oliver Price (26) 43.

Lady Captain’s Day Stableford. Division One: 1 Shirley Byass (25) 46; 2 Margaret Burge (22) 39 3 Lis Long (22) 39. Division Two: 1 Anne Jones (26) 45; 2 Jill Benson (48) 44; 3 Jane Williams (29) 44. 9 hole comp: 1 Fiona Boyle (28) 27; 2 Sheila Salisbury (27) 24; 3 Alwena Edwards (15) 23.

Wrekin

Seniors Parton Jameison Rd 6 (18 Hole Medal). Division One: 1 Alan Duncan 63/14; 2 Alan Bywater 64/18; 3 Tony Jay 65/14. Division Two: 1 Les Hayward 58/24; 2 Derek Hammond 60/23; 3 Alastair Kerr 69/33.