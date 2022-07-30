Oliver Farr, Robert Rock and Ashley Chesters in Hero Open mix

Wales' Oliver Farr tees off the 3rd during day one of The Open at the Old Course, St Andrews. Picture date: Thursday July 14, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story GOLF Open. Photo credit should read: Richard Sellers/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: Editorial use only. No commercial use. Still image use only. The Open Championship logo and clear link to The Open website (TheOpen.com) to be included on website publishing

Being played around Fairmont St Andrews, Farr is three shots off the lead after following up his seven-under-par 65 with a five-under 67.

Chesters is three shots further back in a tie for 24th after following his eight-under first round of 64 with a one-under 71 yesterday.

Rock sits one back from that after climbing the leaderboard on day two with a six-under 66.

American Sean Crocker remains the man to catch, despite having his day-old course record broken by playing partner and temporary housemate Ewen Ferguson.

Crocker added a 66 to his opening 63 for a halfway total of 15 under par and a one-shot lead over Scott Jamieson, who fired eight birdies in a flawless 64 and has not dropped a shot over the first two days.

However, the round of the day belonged to Jamieson’s fellow Scot Ferguson, who climbed more than 120 places on the leaderboard by following an opening 73 with a stunning 61.