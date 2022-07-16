Shropshire & Herefordshire Peewee Tour back for brand new campaign

Shropshire and Herefordshire under-14s v Notts. July 2022. Back, from left: Ross Coleman, Alfie Daniels, Jack Dirkin, Ben Steventon (C), Harry Bryce, Harry Slater. Front: Brodie Miller, George Davies, Seb Reynolds, Hugo Roberts, Harry Smith, Fletcher Park

Thirty-eight girls and boys between the ages of five and 13 enjoyed friendly competitions – including putting and nine and seven-hole competitions both from forward tees and the red tee start according to age range.

The Peewee tour features friendly golf, where handicaps are not needed. Parents are allowed to walk the course and keep scores if necessary.

Emphasis is on fun and enjoyment and the opportunity to make new friends.

The remaining venues for the events are: Tuesday, July 26, at The Grove Golf Club, Leominster; Monday, August 1, at Arscott Golf Club, Shrewsbury; Monday, August 8, at Bridgnorth Golf Club; and Tuesday, August 16 – the Competition final at Shifnal Golf Club.

There is also a Ryder Cup style match against Nottinghamshire Nippers at The Shropshire Golf Club on Wednesday, August 24.

Application forms to enter any of the above are available either on the S&H website or from Peewee Tour Organiser Kathy James on kathyjames1943@gmail.com

A S&H team of six played at Overstone Golf Club in the English men's qualifier over 36 holes.

The first round did not go too well, but the whole team responded well in the afternoon to finish in seventh place out of 10 counties.

First-team captain Jay Showell dropped two shots over the 36 holes and second-team skipper Richard Pearson only one.

S&H Under-18s penultimate Midlands League fixture ended in an 11.5-3.5 defeat to Derbyshire.

After a dire morning in which Derbyshire swept the board, Curtis Ritchie got S&H on the board during the afternoon with a 3&2 victory.

Finn Bowdler took a half, but was disappointed having been two up with two to play – but Jack Helme (5&3) and Matthew Cutler (3&2) finished S&H's day on a high.

The weekend before, S&H Under-14s were edged out 4-2 by Nottinghamshire at Telford Golf Club.

The pairs of Seb Reynolds & Hugo Roberts and Ross Coleman & Harry Smith halved their matcvhes – the latter from five holes down – while Harry Bryce & George Davies ran out 6&5 winners.

There was also a debut for Fletcher Park, son of former Walker Cup star David.

Golf returns

Arscott

Seniors Medal. Division One: 1 John Ecclestone 82-14=68; 2 Eric Morgan 88-19=69; 3 Neville Minton 90-21=69. Division Two: 1 Alan Drury 96-29=67; 2 94-25=69; 3 Peter Ligus 92-23=69.

Men's Monthly Medal. Division One: 1 Phil Evans 76-7=69; 2 Alex Hughes 80-11=69; 3 Will Bird 79-10=69. Division Two: 1 Wally Frooms 91-21=70; 2 Mark Parsons 87-16=71; 3 Kevin Hands 93-21=72. Division Three: 1 Adam Norton 102-37=65; 2 Adrian Cole 95-26=69; 3 Colin Beaman 98-26=72.

