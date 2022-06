England's Ashley Chesters

Chesters is staging a competition on his home course Hawkstone Park in memory of former Shropshire and Herefordshire junior organiser Don Lloyd.

The event is open to anyone up to the age of 18 with a handicap (boys' maximum 28, girls' maximum 36) and takes place on Monday, July 25.

And as part of the day, the competitors will tee off against Chesters on the ninth hole.

"Don was the junior organiser during my time as a junior for eight to 10 year," said Chesters.

"He was really nice chap who worked very hard and did a lot for all the juniors.

"Don was really good with us and he scarified a lot in his role as junior organiser.

"He took on the role when he son was a junior and then stayed on for a good few years.

"We had some great times and he obviously did a good job.

"Staging this competition is the least I can do. It's nice to be able to do something in return for all the time he gave me and other junior golfers."

It's the third time the has staged the tournament and a host of prizes will also be up for grabs on what promises to be great day and one that Chesters, who will be teeing off in this year's Open Championship at St Andrew's, is delighted to be hosting.

"I'm sure it will be a fun day for all the juniors that take part," added the xx-year-old Shrewsbury ace.

"The competition will be an18-hole stableford and there will be prizes for the longest drive and nearest the pin.

"The players will also get the chance to play against me on the ninth hole which will be good fun and a little bit different. There will be prizes for anyone who can beat me on that hole.

"I have done really well with prizes in the past thanks to my sponsors Callaway and Titleist and I'm sure there will be some very good prizes on offer again this year.

"And everyone who plays will be entered in a draw to win a Titleist Vokey wedge. That will add a little more excitement for the people who have not had a good day out on the course."

Anyone wishing to enter can register online at https://visitors.brsgolf.com/hawkstonepark#/opencompetitions – select The Ashley Chesters' Junior

Open.