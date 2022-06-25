Llanymynech's Sam Roberts wins Shropshire Amateur Championship play off

Shropshire & Herefordshire Golf Union County Amateur Championship 2022. Champion Sam Roberts with SHGU president elect Charles Sievewright

Llanymynech golfer Roberts needed the extra hole after being tied with home course player Anslow on 141 gross scores.

Third place went to Alex Allen (The Herefordshire) on 143, with county second-team captain Richard Pearson (Bridgnorth) in fourth on 144.

The morning gross winner was Mike Jones (Oswestry) thanks to a 69, with Craig Shaw (Ludlow) matching that later in the day to take the afternoon honours.

Oswestry were the team winners as Anslow, David Richards and Jones posted a total of 434 gross. Bridgnorth were the team runners-up on 441.

Shrewsbury Golf Club’s ladies captain Mary Saull and partner Jane Williams (27) won the ladies 18-hole foursomes with a score of 40 to qualify for the Australian Spoons.

Chris Nash & Sue Westwood (25) were next with a score of 36, followed by the pairs of Beryl Hitchin & Abi Randall and Lis Long & Nancy Silence.

Meanwhile, Marie O’Sullivan won the Hargrove Rosebowl for winners of 2021 medals with a score of 73.

She was followed by Amanda Christmas, Jayne Breeze and Randall.

Llanymynech Golf Club raised more than £2,000 for Alzheimer’s Research UK (ARUK) on its Captains’ Charity Day.

Club captain Phil Ellis and ladies captain Gwenan Davies hosted more than 30 teams from around the region.

"It was great to see so many people playing our wonderful course," said Ellis.

Davies added: "We are thrilled to have raised such a large amount for such an important charity. Dementia is touching so many people’s lives."

Penny Dyer, regional fundraising officer for ARUK also attended the event and helped with the raffle.

Golf returns

Arscott

Seniors Stableford. Division One: 1 Anthony Harris (15) 43pts; 2 Tony Corfield (9) 42pts; 3 George Jones (16) 42pts. Division Two: 1 Joe Rimmer (29) 38pts; 2 David Sawyer (29) 37pts; 3 Steve Galloway (33) 36pts.

Ladies Handicap Championship. Gross: 1 Jean Chaff 167; 2 Jane O'Brien 183; 3 Kerry Roberts 189. Pat Jebb Vase (net):1 Jean Chaff 141 (ocb); 2 Sue Ecclestone 141; 3 Michelle Luter 148.

Llanymynech

Daily Mail Foursomes1: Margaret Ratcliffe & Viv Davies net 67; 2 Beverley Cadwallader & Katey Andrew net 70.

Champagne Breakfast & 9 Hole Stableford: 1 Sian Whiteoak 20pts; 2 Sue Bonsall 19pts on countback; 3 Joan Brice 19pts.

Shrewsbury Golf Club

Ladies nine-hole stableford: 1 Fiona Boyle (29) 21; 2 Jill Bedson (25) 20; 3 Sheila Salisbury 29 (20); 4 Alwena Edwards (16) 19.

Wrekin