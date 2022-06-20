Shropshire school’s Golf Academy hitting new heights as pupil wins national event

LtoR - Charlie Boys, Jonjo Ashbrook, Marcus Wildblood and Charlie Ashbrook at Dundonald Links golf course

Jonjo Ashbrook, 18, beat off tough competition to win the individual event at the Independent Schools Golf Tournament National final in Ayr, Scotland - with his twin brother Charlie, also a pupil at the school, coming third.

In addition, the Ellesmere College Golf Academy team came an impressive third overall, with 17-year-old Marcus Wildblood and Charlie Boys, 15, competing with the twins.

It means the school is now ranked fourth in England for golf.

Head of the Golf Academy PGA Advanced Professional Rob Ashbrook said these huge successes show the strength and depth of the Golf Academy at Ellesmere and how it is building each year.

He said: “We were up against all the schools that have golf academies or play golf from around Great Britain so it was a great achievement to finish a very impressive third in the team competition but also to have the winner and bronze medal places in the individual event.

“It is a proud moment for the school - I believe this is the first time one of our academies has won a National event and this will help us gain momentum for the future.

“Over the past few years the Academy has gone from strength to strength and we are building on each success with a lot of interest from new pupils each year.

“We have introduced new disciplines, a player development pathway and compete in as many events on as many different golf courses as we can.

“Of course, we give equal weighting to academia too, so the students get the best of both worlds.

“We are a real force to compete with now, making the most of our facilities such as the indoor SkyTrak Golf Simulator and nine-hole GONGU rated golf course we have here at the school.”

Rob, who also happens to be Jonjo and Charlie’s dad, said he was very proud on a personal level too.

“I am, of course, very proud,” he added.

“There’s great competition between Jonjo and Charlie and they really spur each other on.