Youngsters Slater and Rickett enjoy Shropshire success

Success for youngsters

The early-starters had the best of the weather at Leominster Golf Club, with the wind and the scores rising noticeably as the day went on.

Slater (Wrekin) and Seb Reynolds (Shifnal) – both under-14 county team players – were first out in the under-12 competition.

Slater produced an excellent gross score of 79 (net 67) to lead the pack and take the overall gross title.

In second spot, Reynolds found the conditions a lot tougher and posted a wind-affected 95 (net 80).

The gross third and fourth spots were contested by Ludlow golfers Harry Smith and George Davies, with scores of 103 (net 78) and 108 (net 80) respectively.

The under-14 championship was a much more tense affair with some brilliant play from a quality field, with just two shots covering the first four places.

The net prizes were well contested, with Ross Coleman (Wrekin) posting a net 65 for another handicap cut, closely followed in by Ruben Tisdale with a net 66 on his home course.

Rising star Ben Steventon (Telford) had set the standard with an encouraging gross 81 (net 73).

Also contesting the top spot was Zach Banks (Shifnal), who lipped out on the final hole to post a score of 82 (net 78) and Rickett (Oswestry), who needed to sink a putt on the final hole to force a play-off with clubhouse leader Steventon.

Putting for a birdie on the first play-off hole, Steventon managed to stop his ball two feet from the hole, with Rickett going even closer.

However, while Steventon’s putt lipped out at 90 degrees, Rickett sunk his to take the title.

Shrewsbury’s Abi Randall was runner-up in the England Golf Ladies medal regional Midlands final with 40 points, qualifying to play in the next round.

Jane Fryer won Shrewsbury Golf Club’s Jubilee Cup for 30.2 handicap golfers and under, while Helen Hooke won the Mary Beddard Cup for handicaps over 30.2.

Golf returns

Arscott

Stephen Lewis Memorial: 1 Damian O’Brien (11) 39pts; 2 Pete Davies (20) 39pts; 3 Martin Groocock (19) 35pts.

Ladies Stableford: 1 Margaret Cumming (23) 39pts; 2 Gillian Cackett (16) 31pts; 3 Jane O’Brien (17) 29pts.

Hawkstone Park

Men’s Stableford. Division One: 1 Callum Welch 36pts on countback; 2 Mark Baldwin 36pts; 3 Tom Welch 35pts. Division Two: 1 Andrew Sylvester 42pts; Nathan Duce 39pts; Trevor Young 38pts.

Walker Cup Round Two: 1 Jim Shaw 40pts; 2 Darryl Walters 39pts; 3 Dave Rogers 38pts.

Jameson Cup: 1 Keith Lazell 84 on countback; 2 Gary Carr 84.

Senior Medal: 1 Jim Shaw 70 on countback; 2 Barry Loynes 70; 3 Lindsay Cook 73.

Seniors Stableford: 1 Steve Rhodes 39pts; 2 Bob Parker 37pts on countback; 3 Alex Mutch 37.

Men’s Stableford. Division One: 1 Ian Roberts 42pts; 2 David Edwards 42pts; 3 Brian Lister 37pts. Division Two: 1 David Phillips 35 on countback; 2 Robin Mackness 35; 3 Sam Peake 33. Division Three: 1 Andrew Sylvester 38pts on countback; 2 Nathan Duce 38pts; 3 Phillip Green 36pts.

Walker Cup Round Three: 1 Dave Samuel 42pts; 2 Alistair Cartwright 34 on countback; 3 Paul Greatbatch 34pts.

Shrewsbury

Ladies Medal. Division One: 1 Jane Fryer (24) 71; 2 Chris Nash (20) 74; 3 Jayne Breeze (23) 75; 4 Margaret Burge (21) 76. Division Two: 1 Jane Williams (29) 74; 2 Helen Hooke (33) 75; 3 Amanda Christmas (27) 75; 4 Anne Jones (27) 77.

Ladies 9-hole Stableford: 1 Cheryl McAvoy (26) 21; 2 Shirley Byass (12) 19; 3 Mary Shirra 13 (18); 4 Julie Ellis (18) 17.

Wrekin

Don Woolford Trophy (Over 80s) 11-hole Stableford: 1 Keith Treherne 23/15; 2 Dave Rogerson 21/13; 3 Ron Walker 20/10.