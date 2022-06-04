Anne Weetman clinches Shropshire County Golf Championships

Golf

Oswestry’s Vicky Bradbeer, with a 3.7 handicap, took the game to the final hole, in one of the county’s most exciting matches.

The championships attracted just 14 entrants this year from ten of Shropshire’s 23 clubs. Numbers were down due to the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee which led to half term being moved to a week earlier.

Some 16 to 18-year-olds, who would have played, had to swap the golf course for the classroom for their end of term GCSE and A level exams.

But it did not deter a field of 14 of the county’s best players from entering an 18 hole medal with the top eight going through to a knockout qualifier held on the well manicured fairways and greens at Shifnal.

Over two days, the field was whittled down to the quarter finals and semi finals in a series of matchplay competitions with Karen Swanston celebrating a hole in one on the 13th.

County captain Hilary Fowles praised the greenkeepers for their efforts in creating one of the best courses to play the championships.

“The course looked absolutely spectacular. Everything was done so well and they worked so hard to make it a fabulous experience for everyone. There were lots of people out on the course enjoying the final.”

Anne Weetman, (51) with a 7.5 handicap, who took up golf when she was a 12-year-old, said: “It was a really great match but it was tough as Vicky and I are good friends and it’s hard to play against your pal.

“I was three down after nine holes but managed to get back into the game. The greens were like lightning and caught us both out at times.”

County president Angela Hinton said: “Both finalists are very experienced golfers and have played in county golf for many years since they were both junior players. It was a close match with never much in it and it was all down to the putting which was very difficult on very fast and immaculate greens.”

Other cups awarded on the day were: The Shrimpton Cup (best 2 gross scores at winter events) Vicky Bradbeer; Hargrove Cup (best 2 nett scores at winter events) Anne Weetman; Jean Barrowclough cup (best first round at championships by a player under 30) Sophie Brothwood; Nina Howells Salver (leading qualifier) Vicky Bradbeer.

Shropshire has more than 1,000 women golfers from 23 county clubs with the Shropshire Ladies County Golf Association (SLCGA) working to promote golf as a game for women of all ages and to encourage more to play in county events throughout the year.